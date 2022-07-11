How Brian Brobbey jokingly reacted to Eric Ten Hag’s move to Man Utd

Brian Brobbey with former manager Ten Hag

Ghanaian forward, Brian Brobbey who has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United has already spoken about the possibility of working his former coach Eric Ten Hag.

Brobbey spent the second half of last season on loan at Ajax, where he scored seven goals in 11 Eredivisie games, and has expressed a desire to return.



He has only made 14 appearances for Leipzig since joining on a free transfer from Ajax in 2021.



In April 2022, the Ghanaian striker jokingly said he would like to work with his former manager at Manchester United.



"I am very happy for him and he really deserves it after everything he has done for Ajax," said Brobbey, speaking at a press conference in April. "If only he brings me with him in two years... no, no... joking, joking!"

Whether Brobbey was joking or not, Ten Hag has found a way to get the best out of the striker, meaning the prospect of working with him again could be too good an opportunity for him to turn down, should the Reds make their move.



Brobbey came through the youth ranks at Ajax while Ten Hag was in charge of the first-team ranks, meaning the latter knows everything about him.



Meanwhile, Brobbey contract with Leipzig will expire in the summer of 2025.