How Chelsea could line up if Chairman Wuntomi buys the club

Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP Bernard Antwi Boasiako(Chairman Wontumi)

Abramovich announce the sale of Chelsea

Chairman Wontumi expresses interest in buying Chelsea



Chairman Wontumi want to sign Ronaldo and Messi for Chelsea



Chelsea could line up a deadly trio in England if Ghanaian gold miner, Bernard Antwi Boasiako's dream of buying the English Premier League side comes to reality.



The businessman has said he will make three-star singings during his first year as Chelsea owner.



According to Boasiako alias Chairman Wontumi, he would sign Real Madrid's Vinicius Jnr, Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as Paris Saint-German superstar Lionel Messi to Chelsea right after purchasing the club.



"If I'm able to buy Chelsea, I will sign the young Brazilian at Real Madrid, Vinicius. For (Romelu) Lukaku has done enough, so I let him leave. Then I will try and convince Manchester United and sign (Cristiano) Ronaldo. Also, we will try if we will get Messi from Paris Saint Germain. This is the team we will start with," he said during an interview on his radio station, Wontumi Radio.

Wontumi has already made his intentions clear and has submitted an official bid of $3.1 billion to Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich who announced the selling of the club a few weeks ago.



"I want to buy Chelsea, I like them. Those who buy clubs, are they footballers? They are business people and I'm a businessman. I'm a businessman, I'm into Gold mining. I want to join the bid."



Paul Pogba is one of his favorite players. In 2020 he vowed to buy Manchester United midfielder for Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko but couldn't.



Therefore, Pogba, whose contract ends in summer 2022 could be heading to Chelsea if the takeover is complete.



“I believe in Nana Yaw Amponsah. I think that guy has the vision to help Ghana’s football so I have asked them to go to Manchester United to trigger the release clause of Paul Pogba… You know day in day out his price comes down and now I learnt it’s around £53M. I will pay," he said on Wuntomi TV.



“I want to bring him to Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC and tell the world that there’s a club in Ghana bigger than Manchester United,” he added.

If the takeover goes as he desire, this is how Chelsea could line up.



Goalkeeper



Edouard Mendy



Defence



Trevor Chablobah



Thiago Silva

Antonio Rudiger



Midfield



Reece James



N'golo Kante



Paul Pogba



Ben Chilwell

Forward



Vinicius Jnr



Cristiano Ronaldo



Lionel Messi