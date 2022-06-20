How Eleven Wonders, WAFA and Elmina Sharks got relegated from Ghana Premier League

Relegated GPL clubs

The Ghana Premier League 2021/22 season came to an end on Sunday June 19, 2022 and three clubs from the league were demoted to the Division One League after an abysmal campaign.

Techiman Eleven Wonders, WAFA & Elmina Sharks where the three clubs who were relegated from the Premiership to the Division One League.



Here is a story of the journey so far.



Techiman Eleven Wonders







The Techiman-based club had to wait for the final day of the league to confirm their exit from the Ghana Premier League.

Eleven Wonders prior to matchday 34, had 37 points and needed a win for either RTU or King Faisal to draw or lose to escape relegation.



The Techiman-based club were unable to conjure wonders on the final matchday to escape relegation. Despite beating Aduana Stars by 2-1 at their home turf, the team could not beat the relegation fight as RTU earned three points over Hearts of Oak and King Faisal Legon Cities 2-1 at home as well.



They were promoted to the top flight of Ghanaian soccer for the first time in 2017 after finishing in first place in Zone 1 of the Division One League.



Last season the club finished the season at 11th place with 45 points. This season they succumbed to 14 defeats, 10 draws, 10 wins, and amassed 40 points to be relegated.



West African Football Academy





For a team that finished 3rd in the Ghana Premier League last season, the Sogakpe club dropped to the bottom of the league after the first round of matches and were handed relegation before the final 3 matches.



The Academy Boys who have produced great talents in the league were badly hit following the departure of their head coach Dr. Prosper Ogum Narteh to Asante Kotoko who won the league this season. The team also faced some challenges as some of their key players were sold out.



Founded in 1999 and previously known as Feyenoord Fetteh, WAFA joined the Ghana Premier League in the 2014/15 season and have always been a force to reckon with beating the likes of Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko at their dreaded fortress at Sogakope.



WAFA lost 15 matches and just managed 8 wins with 11 draws to mark an end to their beautiful stay in the premiership.

Elmina Sharks







Owned by Ghanaian politician, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, Elmina Sharks’ qualification was marked with pomp and pageantry as the second team from Central Region to join the GPL for the 2016/17 seasons.



Dr. Nduom invested well in the club and managed to secure their own venue, The Nduom Sports Stadium.



In their first season, Sharks finished safely on the 9th spot before the league was truncated for two years.

As the league returned in 2019/20, Dr. Nduom’s team finished 4th and were soon eyeing the league title but after being badly hit with the closure of Nduom’s Group of Companies, Sharks finished 15th, just one place above relegation last season.



Sharks managed just 5 wins in 34 matches, lost 21 and drew 8 matches.



Not even former Ghana International, Odartey Lamptey could help them survive relegation.



Three clubs from the Division One League are expected to join the Ghana Premier League next season plus one other club following the demotion of Ashgold.