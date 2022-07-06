How English media reported Tariq Lamptey's switch to Ghana

Brighton and Hove Albion right back, Tariq Lamptey

British born-Ghanaian, Tariq Lamptey has completed his nationality switch to play for Ghana. Lamptey was born in England to Ghanaian parents, hence, was eligible to play for Ghana or England.

The Brighton and Hove Albion has snubbed England to pledge alliance to Ghana.



Ghana Football Association(GFA) president Kurt Okraku confirmed Lamptey's switch alongside four others in a Twitter post.



Here is how the UK tabloids reported the news



The Athletic



"Tariq Lamptey switches international allegiance from England to Ghana"

The Athletic in their report stated that Tariq Lamptey's father, Ahmed and his former boss, Chris Hughton, who now works for Ghana influenced the player's decision.



"Lamptey qualifies for Ghana through his parents, with his father, Ahmed, a major influence, but the input of former Brighton boss Chris Hughton — a technical advisor for the Black Stars — is also understood to have been pivotal. It is understood that Hughton regards Lamptey not just as an attacking right-back but also as a right-winger."



Daily Mail



"Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey switches his international allegiance from England to Ghana"



In the Daily Mail reportage, they captured that Ghana hopes Tariq Lamptey will take the team to the 'next level'

The Argus



"Brighton star completes international switch to Ghana ahead of World Cup" The Argus stated that Lamptey will be hoping to play at the upcoming World Cup and also his switch was easy because he had not played for the English first team.



"Lamptey will be hoping he will be able to play in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.



"Ghana have already qualified for the competition and will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in their group.

"The 21-year-old had represented England in the youth teams but has not appeared for the senior side, which has made his switch easier to make."



Goal



"Lamptey, Williams and Salisu switch allegiance to Ghana"



Goal's report was based on the five new addition to the Black Stars announced by GFA president Kurt Okraku.



They further gave a background of Lamptey's international career so far.

Lamptey was born in Hillingdon and played for England at U18, U19, U20 and U21 levels.



