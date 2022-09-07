How European clubs reacted to their players' call-up to the Black Stars

Black Stars

Following the announcement of the Black Stars squad for the upcoming September International break, the majority of European clubs whose players were invited responded on social media.

They either congratulated the players or announced that one of their players had been called up by the Black Stars.



Celta Vigo, Athletic Club, Charlton Athletic, Hull City, Bristol City, Auxerre, Crystal Palace, Hamburger SV, and Southampton took to Twitter to celebrate their players' invitations.



Others, on the other hand, have not yet congratulated or announced their players' inclusion in the team.



Ghana will play Brazil on Friday, September 23, before engaging Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.



Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Joseph Wollacott.

Defenders: Denis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Abdul-Rahaman Baba, Gideon Mensah, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Stephan Ambrosius.



Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Iddrisu Baba, Elisha Owusu, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew.



Wingers: Kamaldeen Sulemana, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, Osman Bukari, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo



Strikers: Inaki Williams, Benjamin Tetteh, Felix Afena-Gyan





???? Aidoo returns to @GhanaBlackstars ????????



???? He's been called up by his national team for the friendly matches against @cbf_futebol ???????? (23/09) and @laazulyblanco ???????? (27/09)



Congrats, Joseph! ???????? pic.twitter.com/dYLWFDO22S — RC Celta English (@RCCeltaEN) September 6, 2022

Jordan Ayew has been called up to the Ghana national team for the September international break ????????????#CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 6, 2022

???????? Mohammed Salisu has been named in the latest #BlackStars squad for September's friendlies! ???????? pic.twitter.com/TLnR3lNik2 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 6, 2022

EE/KPE