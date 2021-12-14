How Felix Afena-Gyan’s red card got Jose Mourinho screaming from the touchline

Felix Afena-Gyan got his first red card

His team, AS Roma, was playing with Spezia Calcio



Jose Mourinho was not happy



Jose Mourinho, on Monday, December 13, was angry when Roma forward, Felix Afena-Gyan, was shown a red during the game between AS Roma and Spezia Calcio.



The 18-year-old was dismissed for what was deemed an intentional handball at the edge of the box.



Felix Afena-Gyan thought he'd scored from a shot to give his side a 3-0 advantage over their opponent but it turned out the referee on the day had to show the player a second yellow card which meant his side needed to continue the game with a man down.

'Unhappy' Mourinho, after seeing his ‘darling boy’ shown the exit screamed from the touchline before escorting the player down the tunnel.



In a post-match interview, Jose Mourinho did not comment on Afena-Gyan's dismissal, however, he criticised the team's performance despite a 2-0 win over Spezia.



“I like the result, not the game," he told reporters. "It was not a difficult match, starting from the first half, we gave away and lost a lot of easy balls.



“We never had good ball circulation. At that moment it was not difficult to play against Spezia. After the 2-0, I also liked the effort of [Roger] Ibanez, who remained on the pitch with some difficulties.



“I had a feeling the game wasn’t over. After [Chris] Smalling came off, everything changes, because [Bryan] Cristante took his place. The team let the opponent enter the match,” he said.

AS Roma is currently in sixth place in Serie A and sits eight points out of the top four.



Watch Mourinho's reaction below.



