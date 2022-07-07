How Ghana could line up with Inaki Williams, Tariq, Salisu, others

L-R: Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey and Mohammed Salisu

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo and his technical team now have a pool of talents to choose from following the arrival of six new players.

Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer, and Ransford Yeboah have all completed their nationality switch from Spain, Germany, and England to represent Ghana on the international stage.



Mohammed Salisu on the other hand has finally agreed to join the Black Stars after turning down several call-ups in the past thus giving Ghana a lot of defensive options.



Today GhanaWeb looks at how Otto Addo could line up his team with the arrival of these players, with some of them commanding starting positions right away.



Using the 3-4-3 formation, this is how the Black Stars could line up with Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, and Mohammed Salisu in the team.



The 3-4-3 formation which has been associated with top coaches like Antonio Conte, Thomas Tuchel, and Roberto Martínez provides a good balance between attack and defense.

This formation which was first used by Vittorio Pozzo in Italy and Herbert Chapman in England commits five outfield players to attacks, while the other five cover underneath and focus more on defending.



Jojo Wallacott seems to be the preferred choice of coach Otto Addo and will likely be the go-to man in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Playing a three-back would mean that you may be exposed to counterattacks but Mohammed Salisu who had the most interceptions in the 2021/2022 EPL will be there with Alexander Djiku and Daniel Amartey to defend the goal post.



Tariq Lamptey will take the right side of the four-man midfield as the right wing-back while Gideon Mensah will take the left wing-back position.



Thomas Partey will be the sweeper in front of the defense while Kudus Mohammed will do the box-to-box job as the second midfield.

Kamaldeen Sulemana, Inaki Williams, and Jordan Ayew will lead the attack for the Black Stars while captain Andre Dede Ayew will act as the super-sub with his wealth of experience.



Below is the possible lineup:



Jojo Wollacott



Daniel Amartey - Alexander Djiku - Mohammed Salisu



Tariq Lamptey - Thomas Partey - Mohammed Kudus - Gideon Mensah

Kamaldeen Sulemana - Inaki Williams - Jordan Ayew



Formation: 3-4-3



