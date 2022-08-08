How Ghana's Deborah Acquah made history at Commonwealth Games

Ghanaian long jumper, Deborah Acquah

Ghanaian long jumper, Deborah Acquah set two records as she claimed bronze in the Women's Long Jump final at the 2022 Commonwealth games in Birmingham, UK.

Deborah's leap of 6.94m placed third behind Nigeria's Ese Brume and Australia’s Brooke Buschkuel who finished first and second respectively.



The 26-year-old has now become the first Ghanaian female to win a medal in the Commonwealth Games event.



Her leap of 6.94m is her personal best and the best by any Ghanaian female long jumper at the Commonwealth.



Deborah had complications with her travel for the Commonwealth Games and only got her UK Visa less than 48 hours before her event.



After arriving late for her qualifications, Deborah stated that she has to perform rather than make excuses about her travelling issues.



"I will do what I can and like I said won't use this as an excuse not to perform because I'm a different type of person. Maybe I might be able to endure or manage. I think I'll be good," he said as quoted by Joy sports.

