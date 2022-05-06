How Ghana's starting XI at World Cup could look with Salisu, Odoi, others

Black Stars will play Portugal in the opening game of the tournament

In his assessment of Ghana’s chances at the 2022 World Cup, Former South Korean footballer player Ahn Jung-hwan said it will be difficult to predict Ghana because there could be wholesale changes to the squad.

His viewpoint is not far from the truth. If confirmed and unconfirmed reports are anything to go by, then the Black Stars could have a new look to the one that played in the World Cup play-off against Nigeria.



The team could be improved with a new set of players, some of whom are currently undergoing processes of nationality switch.



As we look ahead to the tournament, GhanaWeb previews Ghana’s possible starting team for the tournament.



Jojo Wollacott



Wollacott etched his name in the good books of Ghanaians after his stellar performance against Nigeria in the World Cup play-off.



The Swindon Town goalkeeper looks set to continue in his role as the lead goalkeeper of the Black Stars.



His rising stock has seen him being crowned the best goalkeeper in the English Football League Two.



Tariq Lamptey



The right back position is another role that could witness changes. While Dennis Odoi exhibited great experience in the two games against Nigeria, Tariq Lamptey is reportedly the focus of the FA’s search for that position.



The Brighton defender has returned from injury and played with the verve and pace that made him catch the eye of football fans.



Tariq Lamptey has yet to make a decision on his international future as he has promised to leave that to fate.

He could however opt for Ghana if he misses out on England’s squad for the World Cup.



Baba Rahman



Gideon Mensah played and excelled against Nigeria but that was only because Baba Rahman was unavailable.



When fit, the Reading left back is Ghana’s first choice left back and could come for the position when he is fit.



Mohammed Salisu



The Southampton defender has reportedly confirmed his readiness to play for Ghana following talks with GFA President, Kurt Okraku.



The centre back in a video released by the FA held talks with Okraku and confirmed his willingness to play for Ghana.



Despite the performance of Djiku and Amartey in recent Black Stars games, Salisu is viewed more as an upgrade and fit for the left-sided centre back role.



Daniel Amartey



Amartey has been a consistent performer for the Black Stars. The Leicester City defender has loads of experience and brings his leadership quality to bare in the Black Stars.





Amartey is likely to partner Salisu as the right-sided centre back at the World Cup.



Thomas Partey



Partey could play the deep line play-making role for Ghana at the World Cup just as he has been doing for Arsenal.



With the array attacking talents in the team, Partey will be forced to play a little deeper than the advanced role he normally plays for the team.



Mohammed Kudus



The Ajax man has returned from injury and gradually finding his groove. Kudus is known for his bursting runs and intricate passes which open up defences.



His abilities will be needed at the centre of the pitch when Ghana faces Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the tournament.



He will partner Thomas Partey in the heart of midfield but play a more advanced role.



Callum Hudson-Odoi



Ghana look set to steal the Chelsea winger from the claws of England. With his passport grabbed, the Chelsea winger is reportedly on the verge of completing a nationality switch to Ghana.





Odoi has made senior appearances for the Three Lions but is eligible to play for Ghana.



Hudson-Odoi could light up Ghana’s right wing.



Daniel Kofi Kyereh



Kofi Kyereh has risen to become a key cog in Ghana’s team. His form at club level with St Pauli has been impeccable.



He has been outstanding in the Bundesliga Two, scoring over ten goals for his club as they bid to return to the Bundesliga.



The Ghanaian is an ideal man for the central attacking midfield role with his pace, passing skills and dead ball qualities.



Jordan Ayew



The Crystal Palace got criticized for his performance against Nigeria in the first league but will certainly make the squad due to his consistent performance for the club.



The 30-year-old will be one of the most experienced members in the team and one of a handful of players with World Cup experience.



Jordan will light Ghana’s left wing with his runs and hard work.



Inaki Williams

After initial hesitancy, the mother of the Williams Brothers (Inaki and Nico) has reportedly given her children the approval to play for Ghana.



The two brother could be in Ghana’s squad but Inaki will most certainly be the starter of the two. The Athletic Bilbao forward will lead Ghana’s line and serve as the striker for the team.



He will however battle Eddie Nketiah and Antoine Semenyo for the striking role.



