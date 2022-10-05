How Ghanaians on social media reacted to Kwadwo Asamoah's retirement

Former Black Stars midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah

Some Ghanaians on social media have bid their farewell to former Black Stars skipper, Kwadwo Asamoah, who has announced his retirement.

Former Juventus player Kwadwo Asamoah officially closed his professional chapter on Tuesday, October 5, 2022.



After a meeting with his agent, Pastorello, following the decision to retire, Kwadwo Asamoah took to social media to post, "Amazing time. Always a pleasure working with you Federico Pastorello."



Following the announcement, Ghanaians have flooded Twitter with farewell messages as Kwadwo Asamoah is among the top trending topics on Ghana Twitter.



While many wished him well in his future endeavours, others reminisced about his sumptuous assist against Portugal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup.



In his national team career, Kwadwo Asamoah featured 74 times for the Black Stars, scored four goals, and featured in both the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa and Brazil in 2014.



Whereas in his club career, he won 13 trophies while spending a chunk of his career in Italy, playing for five different Serie A sides.

He won six Serie A titles, four Coppa Italia trophies and added three Italian Super Cups to take his total trophy count to 13.



Check out some reactions below





Ghana's Kwadwo Asamoah honourably retires!



One of the finest ball winner, passer and dribbler ever to play for GH.



Unassuming hardworking top player for top teams.



Kudos and best wishes @Asabob20 pic.twitter.com/8RMFcpNYEo — Charles Osei Asibey Br. ???????? (@greatoseiasibey) October 5, 2022

Kwadwo Asamoah retires ???????????? pic.twitter.com/L7lAkFgs6U — Atinka TV Ghana (@atinkatvgh) October 5, 2022

Good luck Kwadwo Asamoah on your next endeavour as a Football ⚽ Agent..???? — Kwadwo Kusio???????? AK-4075 (@KusioKwadwo) October 5, 2022

I feel like this Kwadwo Asamoah’s assist isn’t talked about enough — Jozey (@Jozeyboy666) October 5, 2022

Ex-Black Stars and Juventus midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah, has announced his retirement from football as a player, and has taken up a new challenge as a football agent.



Good luck in your next adventure @Asabob20 ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/95fquTaz85 — Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) October 5, 2022

This pass has to be the best pass or assist ever in a FIFA world cup https://t.co/Ovfy2v9L7M — North K MP ???????????????? (@Deedouble1) October 5, 2022

Kwadwo Asamoah ???????? has declared his retirement. He is starting a new profession as an agent.



????13 trophies



???? 279 league appearances



✅ 250 league starts



He currently holds the record for the most Serie A appearances by an African player (279 appearances).#GTVSports pic.twitter.com/p2Tunqxenv — GTV SPORTS+ (@mygtvsports) October 4, 2022

@Asabob20 retires from football. ❤️ Great Memories with Ghana ???????? https://t.co/FIW6uihTME — Meshack Eugene Nketsiah Adjei (@m_e_naa) October 4, 2022

Kwadwo Asamoah retires from football. What's Asamoah Gyan waiting for? — Nana Kwesi Eshun (@_NanaCwesi_) October 4, 2022

Awesome ???????????????????? we wish him the very best — Arise Ghana Youth (@arise_ghana) October 4, 2022

Kwadwo Asamoah had soo much to give but hmm , that’s life . I pray he becomes more successful in this new venture ✌️ — Owuraku ???????? (@Owuraqu_filip) October 4, 2022

EE/BOG