How Ghanaians players performed in Tuesday's Champions League matches

Sheriff Tiraspor midfielder, Edmund Addo

Kamal Sowah's Club Brugge fail to qualify from Group A

Edmund Addo secures Europa League stop with Tiraspol



Malik Abubakar's Malmo face group stage exit



The UEFA Champions League entered matchday 6 of the group stage on Tuesday, December 8 and Wednesday, December 9.



With Tuesday night games being played already, a look back at the performance of Ghanaian players and a preview of others who could feature for their clubs on Wednesday night.



Kamal Sowah

Kamal Sowah who has had minutes in all the previous five group stage games for Club Brugge was an unused sub when the Belgian side visited the Parc des Princes to face PSG on Tuesday.



Sowah started in four out of the five matches and only came from the bench once. For the second time, he was named among the subs but could not get some minutes unlike against Manchester City at Etihad.



Brugge suffered 4-1 defeat on the night with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi hitting double each. The defeat means the Belgian champions finished bottom of Group A, ending their European journey this season.



Edmund Addo



Edmund Addo continued his impressive form for Sheriff Tiraspol in the 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk last night.

The defensive midfielder lasted the entire duration of the match with a brilliant defensive display of 8 recoveries and 5 interceptions. He won 8 out of 13 duels and completed all three attempted dribbles in the game. Addo had 57 touches in total, giving 30 accurate passes, according to Fotmob.



Prior to the match, the Moldovan side had already secured a Europa League spot with 5 points above their opponents on the night, who were on one point.



Real Madrid topped the group with 15 points, Inter came second with 10 points. Hence, the two giants progressed into the knock out stage.



Malik Aboubalakar



The Malmo striker, Malik Aboubakar has played two matches in the Champions League this season. In both games, he came from the bench.

Malmo have lost four and drawn one of their previous five games. Thus, they have managed just a point, conceding 13 goals whilst scoring 1.



On Wednesday they travel to Turin to play as guests to Juventus. The Italian side will need a win and hope Chelsea slip up against Zenit in order to win Group H.



Malmo savaging a Europa League spot looks more impossible as head-to-head and goals difference are against them.



Aboubakar will hope to have his third appearance tonight at the Allianz Stadium.