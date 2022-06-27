How Ghanaians reacted to Hearts of Oak's victory in the 2022 MTN FA Cup final

Hearts of Oak win 2022 MTN FA Cup after beating Bechem United

Hearts of Oak beat Bechem United 2-1 to win their 12th FA Cup title



Hearts of Oak qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup after FA Cup victory



It was a day to remember for many Phobians as the "Never say die" spirit was called to action in the MTN FA Cup final at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, June 26, 2022.



Accra Hearts of Oak invoked their popular slogan "Never say die until the bones are rotten" to stage a comeback against Bechem United to win their 12th FA Cup title.



Emmanuel Avornyo's goal off a rebound in the 45th minute ignited the stadium, giving Bechem United the early advantage in the finals.



In the three minutes of extra time left before halftime, the Phobians quickly leveled the score with a beautifully planned goal from defender Caleb Amankwah.



Birthday boy, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, sealed the victory in a grand style after guarding Gladson Awako's cross straight into the net to win the trophy for the Phobians.



Accra Hearts of Oak fans couldn't hide their joy after winning the trophy, considering how difficult the season was for them, and they invaded various social media platforms with celebration tweets.







Here are some social media reactions as compiled by GhanaWeb:

Meet the new Emperor and Conqueror of Ghana football. He is called Samuel Boadu #MTNFACup2022



Ghana Premier League ????



MTN FA Cup ????????



President cup ????



Super Cup ????



Five trophies in two seasons pic.twitter.com/MOau5wwKA9 — *Mr. Joel Eshun* (@JOELESHUN4) June 27, 2022

FT: Hearts of Oak 2️⃣-1️⃣ Bechem United



Goals: Caleb Amankwah, Afriyie Barnieh; Emmanuel Avornyo



It is a 12th @MTNFACupGH title - more than any other club - in Kumasi. ???? #MTNFACup2022pic.twitter.com/et1TbIDa1I — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) June 26, 2022

Some things you can’t escape :



Death



Taxes



Boadu winning a cup final



Afriyie Barnieh scoring on his birthday #Champ12ns#MTNFACup2022 #phobiaXtra ???????????? pic.twitter.com/SsPr8HvLEj — FA Cup Champions????2021/2022 (@PhobiaXtra) June 26, 2022

Morning of after the victory is like visit to HEAVEN ????????????......



If ibi ur own come take am....



heloo @pokuadon ????????#MTNFACup2022 #FACupFinal #FACUP????12 pic.twitter.com/fVNC7I4fUU — Jeff Oma (@Jeff_Oma87) June 27, 2022

If the 26-man Ghana World Cup squad were named today, I'd take him.



Happy 21st birthday @DanielBarnieh. #MTNFACUP2022 pic.twitter.com/M9XKLi2APT — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) June 26, 2022