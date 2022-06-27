0
How Ghanaians reacted to Hearts of Oak's victory in the 2022 MTN FA Cup final

Mon, 27 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It was a day to remember for many Phobians as the "Never say die" spirit was called to action in the MTN FA Cup final at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Accra Hearts of Oak invoked their popular slogan "Never say die until the bones are rotten" to stage a comeback against Bechem United to win their 12th FA Cup title.

Emmanuel Avornyo's goal off a rebound in the 45th minute ignited the stadium, giving Bechem United the early advantage in the finals.

In the three minutes of extra time left before halftime, the Phobians quickly leveled the score with a beautifully planned goal from defender Caleb Amankwah.

Birthday boy, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, sealed the victory in a grand style after guarding Gladson Awako's cross straight into the net to win the trophy for the Phobians.

Accra Hearts of Oak fans couldn't hide their joy after winning the trophy, considering how difficult the season was for them, and they invaded various social media platforms with celebration tweets.



Here are some social media reactions as compiled by GhanaWeb:





























Source: www.ghanaweb.com
