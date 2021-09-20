2
How Ghanaians reacted to Hearts of Oak's win over CL Kamsar

Mon, 20 Sep 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Kofi Kordzi scored on his second debut for Accra Hearts of Oak

• Ghanaian journalists were impressed with the performance of Accra Hearts of Oak against CL Kamsar

Accra Hearts of Oak are Ghana’s only representative in the CAF Inter-Club competition

Social media was set ablaze by Ghanaian football fans and journalists after Accra Hearts of Oak’s victory in the preliminary round of the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League.

The Phobians booked their phase in the next phase of the CAF Champions League qualifying round after beating CL Kamsar 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

Two late goals from striker Kofi Kordzi and midfielder Salim Adams were enough for the Phobians to beat the Guineas to set up a tie with two times African champions Wydad Casablanca.

The victory on Sunday was well celebrated by Ghanaians as some sports journalists couldn’t hide their admiration for the Accra Hearts of Oak team.

They celebrated Kofi Kordzi's 83rd free-kick goal as the real deal-breaker for the Phobians at a time when they were drawing the game.

GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions on social media for you in the posts below:



































