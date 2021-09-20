How Ghanaians reacted to Hearts of Oak's win over CL Kamsar

• Kofi Kordzi scored on his second debut for Accra Hearts of Oak
• Ghanaian journalists were impressed with the performance of Accra Hearts of Oak against CL Kamsar
• Accra Hearts of Oak are Ghana’s only representative in the CAF Inter-Club competition
Social media was set ablaze by Ghanaian football fans and journalists after Accra Hearts of Oak’s victory in the preliminary round of the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League.
The Phobians booked their phase in the next phase of the CAF Champions League qualifying round after beating CL Kamsar 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 19, 2021.
Two late goals from striker Kofi Kordzi and midfielder Salim Adams were enough for the Phobians to beat the Guineas to set up a tie with two times African champions Wydad Casablanca.
The victory on Sunday was well celebrated by Ghanaians as some sports journalists couldn’t hide their admiration for the Accra Hearts of Oak team.
They celebrated Kofi Kordzi's 83rd free-kick goal as the real deal-breaker for the Phobians at a time when they were drawing the game.
GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions on social media for you in the posts below:
Proud moment for me as I co-commentated for the first time on the Hearts of Oak vs CI Kamsar game on @Joy997FM— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) September 19, 2021
I remember calling for water at halftime. Shoutouts to all commentators out there, the job isn’t easy. pic.twitter.com/OVKx9lPand
Enoch Asuboteng looking so dapper in the Accra Hearts of Oak new kit.????#GTVSports pic.twitter.com/JyqshHCB7g— GTV SPORTS+ (@mygtvsports) September 19, 2021
Chelsea 2
Hearts of Oak 2— KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) September 19, 2021
My day is complete ????
That is a fabulous free kick from Kofi Kordzi to put Hearts of Oak ahead!! pic.twitter.com/CIVmUDlcpW— Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) September 19, 2021
FULL TIME: Hearts of Oak 2-0 CI Kamser— 442 ghana (@442GH) September 19, 2021
???? @Blaqqkoffi pic.twitter.com/5FDf6BHVfB
Returned to his mother club after spending a year outside.— GTV SPORTS+ (@mygtvsports) September 19, 2021
He was introduced in the Second half and got Hearts of Oak their first goal in the #CAFCL
K O F I K O R D Z I ????????#GTVSports#CAFCL pic.twitter.com/bYutgmIRLZ
CAF Champions league second round.— Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) September 19, 2021
Hearts of Oak vs Wydad Athletic Club - WAC pic.twitter.com/4ilIfPabMg
Samuel Boadu’s tactical substitution did the magic for Hearts of oak. We should keep an eye on this man.
Future Black Stars coach.
Class act! pic.twitter.com/zaTOBjyYPT— “Ohemaa Afia Empress”❤️???????? (@SistaAfia_) September 19, 2021
There’s a reason 18% of Hearts of Oak’s 45 goals in the GPL last season came in the last 10 minutes of games. They literally never say die.#CAFCL pic.twitter.com/XcEswISc2v— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) September 19, 2021
Salim Adams!!!!!!— George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) September 19, 2021
This boy will do great things...
What a start!!!#Phobia110 #Heartskamsar #AHOSC pic.twitter.com/XZgNRLlS37
The passion of @OfficialBoadu and his technical team is soo Infectious!— George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) September 19, 2021
The belief and hardwork put in,quickly metamorphose into gestures and proper Words of faith anytime there is a moment of excellence.
It appears more of such special moments lie ahead.????#Phobia pic.twitter.com/8Cz0m3bS7F
Had an insightful conversation with my friends @FelixRomark , @jamessowah and @kofi_Bolasie as we thoroughly reviewed @HeartsOfOakGH 2-0 @CiKamsar, and profiled budding Star Salim Adams— George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) September 20, 2021
Full video here
https://t.co/AWHaXOQayu#Heartskamsar #Hearts #AHOSC pic.twitter.com/9Rt7TZvQOe
Hearts of Oak having fundamental issues in their buildup. Their lack of width means they can’t create overloads like they do in the GPL. Front three too narrow#CAFCL— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) September 19, 2021
Full Time - Caf champions league— Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) September 19, 2021
Hearts of Oak 2-0 CI Kamsar
Kofi Kordzi ⚽️
Salim Adam's ⚽️
Hearts qualify to the next stage of the competition. pic.twitter.com/VzOe9mN1QW
To be Honest, the Hearts of oak Jersey is Beautiful than any other Football team Jersey in the World, Look at the Colour Blend, and Combination.— Chief Seidu Adamu ???????? (@Chiefseiduadamu) September 19, 2021
What ......thank you @442GH and @Blaqqkoffi pic.twitter.com/AzQQ9P5cXM
#Alhamdulillah????— Salifu Ibrahim (@SalifuIbrah19) September 19, 2021
A well fought for victory.
One for you our supporters.
Thank You all for being behind us even behind your ????#CAFCL#SI31#Phobia110#NeverSayDie????#Heartsofoak❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/72CH6TCVtZ
Wydad Casablanca is a big club but Hearts Of Oak is bigger.
(Hearts captain Fatawu Mohammed, ahead of Wydad clash) pic.twitter.com/2uiGuheXjI— Andydotcom (@Andydotcom_gh) September 20, 2021
▪️Rejected by Legon Cities— Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) September 20, 2021
▪️Not unveiled by the Hearts of Oak upon his return
▪️Introduced in the 77th minute into the #CAFCL
▪️Scores in the 83rd; five minutes into his second debut
▪️Becomes the first Hearts player to score a goal in CAFCL since 2015
Kofi Kordzi is back???? pic.twitter.com/cXfBGY4Z4N
Believe me!!— George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) September 19, 2021
Phobia has the most tactical brains..
What a turn around!!????????????#Phobia #masters #HeartsKamsar pic.twitter.com/Nq5oDmx7X3
