How Ghanaians reacted to Hearts of Oak's win over CL Kamsar

Social media was set ablaze by Ghanaian football fans and journalists after Accra Hearts of Oak’s victory in the preliminary round of the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League.



The Phobians booked their phase in the next phase of the CAF Champions League qualifying round after beating CL Kamsar 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 19, 2021.



Two late goals from striker Kofi Kordzi and midfielder Salim Adams were enough for the Phobians to beat the Guineas to set up a tie with two times African champions Wydad Casablanca.



The victory on Sunday was well celebrated by Ghanaians as some sports journalists couldn’t hide their admiration for the Accra Hearts of Oak team.



They celebrated Kofi Kordzi's 83rd free-kick goal as the real deal-breaker for the Phobians at a time when they were drawing the game.



GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions on social media for you in the posts below:





Proud moment for me as I co-commentated for the first time on the Hearts of Oak vs CI Kamsar game on @Joy997FM



I remember calling for water at halftime. Shoutouts to all commentators out there, the job isn’t easy. pic.twitter.com/OVKx9lPand — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) September 19, 2021

Chelsea 2 Hearts of Oak 2



My day is complete ???? — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) September 19, 2021

That is a fabulous free kick from Kofi Kordzi to put Hearts of Oak ahead!! pic.twitter.com/CIVmUDlcpW — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) September 19, 2021

FULL TIME: Hearts of Oak 2-0 CI Kamser



???? @Blaqqkoffi pic.twitter.com/5FDf6BHVfB — 442 ghana (@442GH) September 19, 2021

Returned to his mother club after spending a year outside.



He was introduced in the Second half and got Hearts of Oak their first goal in the #CAFCL



K O F I K O R D Z I ????????#GTVSports#CAFCL pic.twitter.com/bYutgmIRLZ — GTV SPORTS+ (@mygtvsports) September 19, 2021

CAF Champions league second round.



Hearts of Oak vs Wydad Athletic Club - WAC pic.twitter.com/4ilIfPabMg — Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) September 19, 2021

Samuel Boadu’s tactical substitution did the magic for Hearts of oak. We should keep an eye on this man.



Future Black Stars coach. Class act! pic.twitter.com/zaTOBjyYPT — “Ohemaa Afia Empress”❤️???????? (@SistaAfia_) September 19, 2021

There’s a reason 18% of Hearts of Oak’s 45 goals in the GPL last season came in the last 10 minutes of games. They literally never say die.#CAFCL pic.twitter.com/XcEswISc2v — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) September 19, 2021

The passion of @OfficialBoadu and his technical team is soo Infectious!



The belief and hardwork put in,quickly metamorphose into gestures and proper Words of faith anytime there is a moment of excellence.



It appears more of such special moments lie ahead.????#Phobia pic.twitter.com/8Cz0m3bS7F — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) September 19, 2021

Hearts of Oak having fundamental issues in their buildup. Their lack of width means they can’t create overloads like they do in the GPL. Front three too narrow#CAFCL — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) September 19, 2021

Full Time - Caf champions league



Hearts of Oak 2-0 CI Kamsar



Kofi Kordzi ⚽️



Salim Adam's ⚽️



Hearts qualify to the next stage of the competition. pic.twitter.com/VzOe9mN1QW — Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) September 19, 2021

To be Honest, the Hearts of oak Jersey is Beautiful than any other Football team Jersey in the World, Look at the Colour Blend, and Combination.



What ......thank you @442GH and @Blaqqkoffi pic.twitter.com/AzQQ9P5cXM — Chief Seidu Adamu ???????? (@Chiefseiduadamu) September 19, 2021

Wydad Casablanca is a big club but Hearts Of Oak is bigger. (Hearts captain Fatawu Mohammed, ahead of Wydad clash) pic.twitter.com/2uiGuheXjI — Andydotcom (@Andydotcom_gh) September 20, 2021