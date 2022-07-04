7
How Ghanaians reacted to Nyaho-Tamakloe's claim that some Hearts of Oak players smoke

Nyaho Tamakloe?fit=600%2C375&ssl=1 Accra Hearts of Oak Board member, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Mon, 4 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe makes damming allegations against Hearts of Oak players

Hearts of Oak win 2022 MTN FA Cup

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe wants Hearts of Oak to replace Samuel Boadu

Former Ghana Football Association chairman, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has set the internet ablaze after claiming that some Hearts of Oak players drink and smoke before games.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe, who in the last week, has been undermining the work of the technical team of Accra Hearts of Oak headed by Samuel Boadu claiming that the former Medeama SC coach is not the best fit for the Phobians.

According to the Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, the level of indiscipline going on in the Accra Hearts of Oak team under Samuel Boadu's leadership is worrying.

"I have handled Hearts of Oak for over 50 years and I can smell and see indiscipline. I have repeatedly talked to the coach even publicly at Board meetings that he is the overall boss of the club."

"But there has been a lot of incidents such is breaking of camp and players going to drink and smoke before they come when they have a match the following day. Some players drink and Smoke before games," Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe said on Accra-based Asempa FM.

The comments from Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe didn't go down well with some Hearts of Oak fans who have accused him of trying to sabotage the beautiful work Samuel Boadu has done since taking over the job from Kosta Papic.

Below are some of the reactions on social media in the post below:

















