How Ghanaians reacted to Nyaho-Tamakloe's claim that some Hearts of Oak players smoke

Former Ghana Football Association chairman, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has set the internet ablaze after claiming that some Hearts of Oak players drink and smoke before games.



Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe, who in the last week, has been undermining the work of the technical team of Accra Hearts of Oak headed by Samuel Boadu claiming that the former Medeama SC coach is not the best fit for the Phobians.

According to the Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, the level of indiscipline going on in the Accra Hearts of Oak team under Samuel Boadu's leadership is worrying.



"I have handled Hearts of Oak for over 50 years and I can smell and see indiscipline. I have repeatedly talked to the coach even publicly at Board meetings that he is the overall boss of the club."



"But there has been a lot of incidents such is breaking of camp and players going to drink and smoke before they come when they have a match the following day. Some players drink and Smoke before games," Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe said on Accra-based Asempa FM.



The comments from Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe didn't go down well with some Hearts of Oak fans who have accused him of trying to sabotage the beautiful work Samuel Boadu has done since taking over the job from Kosta Papic.

Below are some of the reactions on social media in the post below:





Why is Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe telling everybody about heartd assistant coach WO Tando pulling a gun and Samuel Boadu's inability to control the players especiallythose who smoke and drink. why shouldn't internal matters remain as such. pic.twitter.com/urebtQcsBq — Asante Forkuo (@Asanteforkuo) July 4, 2022

Winning five trophies is nothing to Hearts of Oak - Dr Nyaho Tamakloe tells Samuel Boadu https://t.co/HEHoufVBf0 pic.twitter.com/k8cYzHieZe — footballghana (@Footballghana3) July 4, 2022

Eii???? Hearts players drink and smoke before games || W.O Tandoh pulls gun - Hearts of Oak Board member Dr Nyaho Tamakloe revealshttps://t.co/mMrHpliIwo pic.twitter.com/FA7LeNEFnJ — Akosuah Iniesta (@MharmieEunice17) July 4, 2022

Dear @togbeafedexiv

Hope this letter finds you well my eminent chief,

As I always say I know the team @HeartsOfOakGH belongs to you, but I’m pleading with you to put Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe in check, he will destroy your hard work by his unwarranted attacks on the team. pic.twitter.com/btkZJDuSjV — Charles Wartemberg (@wartemberg4) July 4, 2022

Dr Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe: "When I talk of indiscipline at the camp of Hearts of Oak, people always argue with me. “But these players have been smoking and drinking before matchday games and that is the reason for our failure." pic.twitter.com/BQvGTXb0wF — Gabriel Obu (@GabrielObu2) July 4, 2022

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe should be ashamed of himself.

Dr. paanie?

His agenda to get Boadu sacked has failed. He should be the first to know he isn't the best person to say this, assuming it is true. Is it because he has an agenda? pic.twitter.com/H8nH3yOBza — Vision℅ (@AzabireElia) July 4, 2022

Nobody knows Accra Hearts of Oak than Dr Nyaho Tamakloe, so the fans should just pipe down and accept the truth keke...tueh! — Kerry Palmer✌️ (@kobbykhalifa) July 4, 2022

Via Asempa FM — Hasler✊???? (@HaslerDuah) July 4, 2022

"Maybe we won the 5 trophies by chance" - Dr.Nyaho Tamakloe,respect is earned Sir.Can we even know your contributions to Hearts?#10MoreforBoadu — Rasgoddey (@GodwinLade3) July 4, 2022

Source: Asempa FM — Ekow Amoasi Is My Name (@amoasi_ekow) July 4, 2022