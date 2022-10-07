How Ghanaians reacted to the over 1.8 million petition to remove Erling Haaland from EPL

Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland

Social media users were amused on Thursday, October 6, 2022, after a report of the petition sent to the United Kingdom government to remove striker Erling Haaland from the English Premier League.

To the thousands of social media users who reacted to the story, the over 1.8 million people who signed the petition to remove the Manchester City striker from the league "are a bunch of jokers" because the Norwegian hasn't committed any crime by simply doing his job.



Many also accused Manchester United fans of spearheading the petition after the former Borussia Dortmund striker humiliated them in the Manchester derby by scoring a hattrick.



Erling Haaland has scored 14 goals in his opening 8 games of the Premier League season and has produced 5 goals after matchday 3 in the ongoing 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League.



He has now scored 28 goals in 22 appearances in the UEFA Champions League.



He has now become the monster in the league and the rivals' fans are not having it as they have petitioned the UK government to remove him from the league.

Check out some of the reactions in the post below:

















Imagine petitions are being signed for Haaland to be banned from football while some are praying for his injury. Its getting embarrassing now ???? pic.twitter.com/tbEgomIwT9 — ⁹ (@HaalandEra_) October 6, 2022

Wait, people are signing petition to get Haaland deported from England?



Why? ???????? — The Lady Valerie???? (@Miss_magnolia20) October 6, 2022

That petition to ban Haaland for Man City is a beautiful thing. We can’t all suffer because of one man. Ngeke shem ???????????? — Nokuzola ???? (@nguniroyal) October 6, 2022

EPL fans said their league is the toughest and hardest in the world ????, Why are they now signing a petition to ban Haaland from the EPL after he turned the league into a play ground??



If Messi came to the EPL, they'd have waged war then.



???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? — BarcaPrincipal ???? (@JamJam_JimJim) October 6, 2022

Over 1 Million people have signed the petition to remove Erling Haaland from the Premier League for being a robot ???????? — Stiga jnr???????????????? (@Kwaw_stiga) October 6, 2022

Let's assume Haaland was an English Boy. Hmmm mmmm I rest my case — Governor Deopag (@Deopag1) October 7, 2022

Watch this week's episode of GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:







