How Ghanaians reacted to the over 1.8 million petition to remove Erling Haaland from EPL

Manchester City Striker, Erling Haaland

Fri, 7 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users were amused on Thursday, October 6, 2022, after a report of the petition sent to the United Kingdom government to remove striker Erling Haaland from the English Premier League.

To the thousands of social media users who reacted to the story, the over 1.8 million people who signed the petition to remove the Manchester City striker from the league "are a bunch of jokers" because the Norwegian hasn't committed any crime by simply doing his job.

Many also accused Manchester United fans of spearheading the petition after the former Borussia Dortmund striker humiliated them in the Manchester derby by scoring a hattrick.

Erling Haaland has scored 14 goals in his opening 8 games of the Premier League season and has produced 5 goals after matchday 3 in the ongoing 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League.

He has now scored 28 goals in 22 appearances in the UEFA Champions League.

He has now become the monster in the league and the rivals' fans are not having it as they have petitioned the UK government to remove him from the league.

