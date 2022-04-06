How Ghanaians trolled Nigerians on social media a week after World Cup qualification

Nigerians attack Ghanaians at Abiola stadium
Ghana drawn in Group H in World Cup
Ghana beat Nigeria to book World Cup qualification
It seems Ghanaians are not ready to let Nigerians off the hook after the Black Stars' qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the expense of the Super eagles.
Ghana and Nigeria rekindled their football rivalry after the Super Eagles and the Black Stars were drawn against each other in the World Cup playoff in March 2022.
The Black Stars picked one of the five slots available to Africa in the Mundial after knocking out their West African neighbors to give the precious bragging rights to Ghanaians.
Despite the fact that the Black Stars could not beat the Super Eagles and had to qualify for the World Cup with the away goal rule, Ghanaians on social continue to make Nigerians feel the pain of missing out on the World Cup.
Under the pretext of marking a week after the game, some social media users including some notable Ghanaian sports journalists didn't spare the Nigerians as they continue to lick their wounds from the 'defeat' to Ghana as they flooded the timeline with news about the game.
One week anniversary for Ghana vs Nigeria today ???? Ghana vs Nigeria line up is almost ready. Let’s go!!!!
The Nigerians had no option but to soak in the trolls as there was nothing they could do to escape the heat from the Ghanaians.
GhanaWeb has compiled some of the trolling tweets in the post below.
One week anniversary for Ghana vs Nigeria today ????— KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) April 5, 2022
Ghana vs Nigeria line up is almost ready. Let’s go!!!!— Mr Presdent ???????? (@Korsogyimi) April 5, 2022
Nigeria vs Ghana lineup finally out!— Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) April 5, 2022
Felix Afena-Gyan makes it despite going off injured in the first leg. pic.twitter.com/1c93TOYVpY
That goal is Thomas Partey's 5th in 6 games as Ghana captain. Only time he's not scored as skipper was vs Nigeria in the first leg.#ReplayingThePlayoffs pic.twitter.com/x4AF2h1ieP— Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) April 5, 2022
Your thoughts on Ghana's lineup vs Nigeria guys? ????— Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) April 5, 2022
Ghana vs Nigeria predictions.— KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) April 5, 2022
Can Ghana stop the 9 strikers of Nigeria
GOAL: Nigeria level through captain of the day Troost Ekong. 1-1 vs Ghana after 21 minutes. Wollacott had no chance; ball went to his left and he dived wildly to the opposite. #ReplayingThePlayoffs— Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) April 5, 2022
Kickoff: Nigeria make several changes to the team that started in Kumasi vs Ghana. Key names now in: Bassey, Onyeka, Dennis, Lookman. Real attacking intent about this XI. #ReplayingThePlayoffs— Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) April 5, 2022
Nigeria vs Ghana— CLassUP TV ???? (@CLassUP_) April 5, 2022
Partey warning the referee : walaaaaahi if u fool ago slap u pic.twitter.com/ftDuq3hve2
Thanks @TwitterGhana & @mistameister for this customized Ghana ???????? vs Nigeria ???????? water bottle!— Kafui Dey (@KafuiDey) April 5, 2022
After we win this match, we go drink water for inside! #TweetSuite pic.twitter.com/gVoqaCrmoX
Oh I nearly forgot today be the 3rd leg of the Ghana vs Nigeria game!— Kafui Dey (@KafuiDey) April 5, 2022
What’s Nigeria’s lineup please ?
Are their 9 strikers playing ? #GhanavsNigeria
- Nigeria goalie Francis Uzoho breaks his silence after his error on Thomas Partey's goal
- Kwesi Appiah reveals what led to Ghana losing to Portugal at 2014 World Cup
- Eguavoen reveals why Iheanacho was benched in second leg against Ghana
- 'We are sorry': Nigeria Super Eagles apologize a week after losing Qatar 2022 ticket
- Meet the 8 African referees who will officiate at world cup
- Read all related articles