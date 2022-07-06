How Ghanaians welcomed Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Salisu and others to the Black Stars

Ghanaians elated with nationality switch of Inaki Williams

Kurt Okraku meets father of Tariq Lamptey



Black Stars beef up squad ahead of World Cup



It was all joy for Ghanaians in the late hours of Tuesday, July 5, 2022, after Athletic Bilbao striker, Inaki Williams announced that he has completed his switch from Spain to Ghana.



Inaki Williams made his announcement in a video he shared on his Twitter page before the official handle of the Black Stars welcomed him to the team publicly.



It became a more happy day for Ghanaians after Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku also announced that Tariq Lamptey has also completed his switch from England and will be available for selection by Black Stars coach Otto Addo.



Kurt Okraku also announced that Mohammed Salisu has also agreed to play for the Black Stars after turning down call-ups in the past.



Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer, and Ransford Yeboah were the other players who were announced to have also completed their switch to represent Ghana on the international stage.

Ghanaians after seeing this news, took to social media to welcome them to the Black Stars while fantasizing about how Ghana will line up against Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The Black Stars will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and will conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.







Below are some social media reactions compiled by GhanaWeb in the post below:





Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer and Ransford_Yeboah available for national selection.



Below, yours truly with the Dad of Tariq (Ahmed)



Bro, thanks for the trust and your determination to see Ghana succeed. #BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/vJb0byj3Ka — Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku (@kurtokraku) July 5, 2022

Welcome home brother ???????????????????? https://t.co/blsPpN7GbF — André Ayew (@AyewAndre) July 5, 2022

Inaki Williams and Mohamed Salisu choosing to play for Ghana is a huge boost. We now have a strong team so we’ll probably lose just 8-0 to Portugal instead of 10-0 — Don (@Opresii) July 5, 2022

Iñaki Williams down. A few more new ???????? boys will come in the next six weeks.



Can't confirm their videos will be Avengers-themed like Iñaki's. — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) July 5, 2022

Inaki Williams is a better striker than Benzema in my books — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) July 5, 2022

With Inaki Williams confirming his decision to play for Ghana, I can report that Tariq Lamptey is the only other player who has agreed to switch nationality. Eddie Nketiah has told GFA officials he will not be switching nationality at this time. Hudson-Odoi too. — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) July 5, 2022

How far do you think this Ghana team can go in the World Cup with Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey? pic.twitter.com/MUKkFVf2bC — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) July 5, 2022

Black stars sign Inaki Williams. Over to you @ChelseaFC — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) July 5, 2022

JE/KPE