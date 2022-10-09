1
Menu
Sports

How Ghananains reacted to Hearts of Oak's humiliating defeat in Mali

Accra Hearts Of Oak SC Yy Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Sun, 9 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians on social media have reacted disappointedly to Accra Hearts of Oak's humiliating defeat in the preliminary round of the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup.

The Malian champions defeated Hearts of Oak by a three-goal margin, taking a big advantage before the second leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on October 15, 2022.

Real Bamako scored twice in the first half before adding their third goal in the 73rd minute to put the game to bed while ensuring that they will be coming to Ghana for the return leg with a huge advantage.

The defeat and Hearts of Oak's inability to score even a goal didn't go down well with many Ghanaians who have ruled them out of the competition ahead of the return leg at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Accra Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, apologized to their fans after losing 3-0 to Real Bamako of Mali in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Here are some of the reactions.

























Watch this week's episode of GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police initiate investigations into Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ scam at her church
Police initiate investigations into Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ scam at her church
How Acheampong's government banned the use of petrol by private cars on weekends
Controller & Accountant General's Department suspends salaries of some public workers
How top government officials served food at Bawumia’s 59th birthday party
These are the best paid coaches at the 2022 World Cup
Asamoah Gyan opens up on relationship with Andre Ayew
How East Cantonment Pharmacy boss, other big men beautify Kwahu town
Gambaga Witch Camp survivor speaks at Norway conference on witch-hunting
Anas takes on Charles Bissue over misleading claims on galamsey fraud exposé
Related Articles: