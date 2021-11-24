How Hearts and Kotoko divided my family - President Akufo-Addo reveals

Hearts of Oak striker, Victor Aidoo(L) Asante Kotoko defender, Ismail Ganiyu (R)

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed how affection for Hearts of oak and Asante Kotoko divided his household.



Hearts and Kotoko are the two most glamorous clubs in the country (GPL) and their rivalry has caused divisions in most families.



In a house where the father is a Porcupine and the mother is a Phobian, they both try to lure their kids to their respective sides and when that happens peace will sneak through the window whenever the two clubs clash.



Such was the scenario for a young Akufo-Addo who grew up in a home that was heavily divided into Hearts-Kotoko lines.