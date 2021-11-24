How Hearts and Kotoko divided my family - President Akufo-Addo reveals

President Akufo-Addo has revealed his long-standing association with football
The President spoke about his family's love for local football during a meeting with representatives from Hearts of Oak
He stated that there were clashes in his family due to their loyalty to the two clubs
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed how affection for Hearts of oak and Asante Kotoko divided his household.
Hearts and Kotoko are the two most glamorous clubs in the country (GPL) and their rivalry has caused divisions in most families.
In a house where the father is a Porcupine and the mother is a Phobian, they both try to lure their kids to their respective sides and when that happens peace will sneak through the window whenever the two clubs clash.
Such was the scenario for a young Akufo-Addo who grew up in a home that was heavily divided into Hearts-Kotoko lines.
The president made the revelation when Hearts of Oak paid a courtesy to the presidency on Monday, November 20.
"I grew up with the name Hearts of Oak all over me. My family was heavily divided between Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak. My mother’s brothers and sisters who were around me were 50 percent were Kotoko, 50 percent were Hearts of Oak. So anytime that Kotoko came down from Kumasi to play Hearts of Oak in Accra, and those days I’m talking about when there was no stadium.
“We were using Owusu memorial park in Fadama. (So) my association with football is back that far and it led to a lot of disputation in my house and shouts and arguments and everything. Unfortunately, I speak because it is of Hearts of Oak people, I went with my uncles who were for Asante Kotoko."
The motive of the visit was to present the League trophy and the MTN FA Cup they won the last season to the president.
