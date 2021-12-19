How Hearts of Oak could line up against Accra Lions without Salifu Ibrahim

Ibrahim Salifu to miss Hearts-Accra Lions clash due to suspension
Gladson Awako set for his first start for Hearts of Oak
Hearts of Oak host Accra Lions at Cape Coast Stadium
Heart of Oak will miss their midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim for their matchday 9 game against Accra Lions at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday, December 19.
Ibrahim, who has set up three goals for the Phobians so far was given his marching orders against Elmina Sharks the last time out. He will miss one game after exiting the pitch with two yellow cards.
With the playmaker missing out, Samuel Boadu will likely include star signing Gladson Awako in the starting lineup.
Awako made his debut against Sharks when he came off the bench to win the match for Hearts with a stunning strike.
Also, Kofi Kordzi might return to the lineup after starting from the bench in midweek.
Defensive midfielder Ushau Abu picked up a knock during the game against Sharks and might be named among the substitutes this time.
Probable lineup:
Richard Attah
Richard Serwonu
Mohammed Alhassan
Fatawu Moahammed
William Dankyi
Caleb Amankwa
Frederick Ansah Botchway
Gladson Awako
Enoch Asubonteng
Daniel Afriyie Barnieh
Kofi Kordzi
