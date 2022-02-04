How Hearts of Oak could line up with Muntari

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Accra Hearts of Oak have added former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari to their ranks on a short-term deal.

The 2010 UEFA Champions League winner has returned to the Ghana Premier League twenty-two years after leaving Liberty Professionals to join Udinese in the Italian League.



Muntari joins Accra Hearts of Oak at the time where the Phobians are struggling to defend their 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League title.



Accra Hearts of Oak are currently struggling in their title defense as they occupy the 5th position with twenty-three points on the Ghana Premier League table and are ten points behind their rivals Asante Kotoko who are leading the table.



But can the Phobians turn their season around with the signing of Sulley Muntari and former Ebusua Dwarfs captain Dennis Korsah?



GhanaWeb has put together how Accra Hearts of Oak could line up ahead of the start of the second round with their new signings.



Richard Attah is expected to maintain his place in the Hearts of Oak line up as the first-choice goalkeeper despite being on the bench for the game against King Faisal following his return from the Black Stars camp.

Captain, Fatawu Mohammed will also resume his defensive duties at the right side of defense after returning from his internal suspension while new sighing Dennis Korsah will replace William Denkyi as the left-back.



Mohammed Alhassan and Robert Addo Sowah will keep their position in the team as central defenders.



Ushau Abu will play in the midfield behind Gladson Awako and Sulley Muntari if he is fit to play.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh , Kordzi Kordzi and Kwadwo Obeng Jnr will lead the lines for Accra Hearts of Oak.



Alternatively, coach Samuel Boadu can decide to go all attack with a midfield of Frederick Ansah Botchway, Gladson Awako, and Sulley Muntari.