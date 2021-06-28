How Hearts of Oak fans are trolling Kotoko with video from a church

• Hearts defeated Kotoko 1-0 on Sunday

• Fans of the club are still celebrating the victory which has moved them a step closer to winning the GPL title



• The goal was scored by Afriyie Barnieh



For football fans, the morning after a defeat in a big game is one of the worst feelings that one could ever get.



You wake up, log onto your social media platforms, and for every three posts you read, one is connected to the game. Either a troll, a skewed analysis, or a meme.



You tune into your favorite political program and there is a host who is either a supporter of your team, brooding over the defeat or a fan of the victorious praising his side and jabbing you.

It is a feeling every football fan detests. You become immersed in the pain so much so that it affects your productivity and relationship with colleagues.



Such is the pain most Kotoko fans are experiencing and will probably endure for the next few days. A defeat in the Super Clash hurts to the core but it even hurts more when your team is outplayed and outclassed.



On the statuses, social media handles of most Hearts of Oak fans this morning is a video of a church service in which the keyboardist, who from all indication, is a Hearts of Oak fan, does a beautiful rendition of the famous ‘Arose Arose’ anthem.



According to Hearts fans, it is a morning devotion. Their praise to God after a what is cloying treat offered them by Afriyie Barnieh’s 66th-minute goal.



It is a video no Kotoko fan would want to see. The video of the Hearts of Oak section of the congregation dancing and singing aloud the anthem makes for an upsetting view.

To Hearts fans, it is an expression of gratitude to God for the victory but to Kotoko fans, it is a reminder of the pain that pierced through their hearts after a player their club rejected scored what turned out to be the winner for Hearts of Oak.



Watch the video



