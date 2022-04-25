0
How Hearts of Oak reacted to Asante Kotoko's 3-1 defeat to Legon Cities

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko SC became the laughing stock on social media after their matchday 26 Ghana Premier League defeat to Maxwell Konadu's Legon Cities FC on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

The Porcupine Warriors couldn't bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to RTU in Tamale as Legon Cities got their first victory over Asante Kotoko in their history.

A brace from Hans Kwofie condemned the Porcupines to their second defeat of the ongoing season and social media users particularly Accra Hearts of Oak fans seized the opportunity to troll Asante Kotoko.

The official Accra Hearts of Oak Twitter handle also joined the trend minutes after the final whistle at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

They posted a picture of their deputy captain, Mohammed Alhassan winking his eye with the caption "MOOD. Describe your weekend with an emoji."

The Phobians, on the other hand, defeated Accra Lions 3-1 on Friday, April 22, 2022, and they believe that their title hopes are still alive after Asante Kotoko's defeat.

The 3-1 victory for the Royals take them to the 8th position on the League table while Asante Kotoko maintain their lead with eight points advantage.



