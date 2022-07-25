0
Menu
Sports

How Hearts of Oak reacted to Ghana's 3-0 win over Benin in the CHAN Qualifier

Black Galaxies Benin The Black Galaxies of Ghana

Mon, 25 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Galaxies beat Benin 3-0 in CHAN Qualifier

Winner of Ghana vs Benin to face Nigeria in CHAN Qualifier

Black Galaxies captain Gladson Awako reacts after 3-0 win over Benin in CHAN Qualifier

Accra Hearts of Oak SC have commended their players in the camp of the Black Galaxies for inspiring Ghana's emphatic win over Benin in the first leg of the 2023 CHAN Qualifier.

The Black Galaxies took a giant step in the CHAN Qualifiers after beating Benin 3-0 in the first leg encounter at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Three Accra Hearts of Oak players, namely, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Mohammed Alhasaan, and Gladson Awako, scored the three goals for the Black Galaxies in the win against Benin.

The Phobians took to Twitter after the game to boast about the quality of payers they have at their disposal as they took full credit for the victory.

"You can't get it wrong with your "Hearts" choice," Hearts of Oak posted on Twitter with a picture of the five players they have in camp with the Black Galaxies.

The Black Galaxies will travel to Cotonou for the second leg on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

The winner of the tie will face Nigeria in the final round of qualifiers.

Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kpebu's apology to Akufo-Addo triggers social media reactions
7 ‘ill’ dimensions of NPP's 'Break the 8' agenda - Prof Atuguba lists
Government reviewing free SHS – GES Director-General
Owusu Afriyie Akoto breaks silence on presidential ambition rumours
Release Atta Mills' body for reburial in Ekumfi-Otuam - Family
Abuga Pele speaks about jail time
Ashanti MPs demand apology from Suame agitators
Samuel Atta Mills discloses condition late president died with
I warned Akufo-Addo not to seek re-election - Eagle Prophet
AG authorized the execution of ambulance contract - Agyeman Manu
Related Articles: