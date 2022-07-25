How Hearts of Oak reacted to Ghana's 3-0 win over Benin in the CHAN Qualifier

The Black Galaxies of Ghana

Black Galaxies beat Benin 3-0 in CHAN Qualifier

Winner of Ghana vs Benin to face Nigeria in CHAN Qualifier



Black Galaxies captain Gladson Awako reacts after 3-0 win over Benin in CHAN Qualifier



Accra Hearts of Oak SC have commended their players in the camp of the Black Galaxies for inspiring Ghana's emphatic win over Benin in the first leg of the 2023 CHAN Qualifier.



The Black Galaxies took a giant step in the CHAN Qualifiers after beating Benin 3-0 in the first leg encounter at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday, July 24, 2022.



Three Accra Hearts of Oak players, namely, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Mohammed Alhasaan, and Gladson Awako, scored the three goals for the Black Galaxies in the win against Benin.

The Phobians took to Twitter after the game to boast about the quality of payers they have at their disposal as they took full credit for the victory.



"You can't get it wrong with your "Hearts" choice," Hearts of Oak posted on Twitter with a picture of the five players they have in camp with the Black Galaxies.



The Black Galaxies will travel to Cotonou for the second leg on Saturday, July 30, 2022.



The winner of the tie will face Nigeria in the final round of qualifiers.





???????????? | #BlackGalaxies



You can't get it wrong with your "Hearts" choice.

Barnieh ⚽

Mo Alhassan ⚽

Awako ⚽



More like

Hearts of Oak 3 : 0 Benin.

We are proud of our Galaxies.

Phoooooobiaa!!!!#AHOSC pic.twitter.com/W83xS8CHHW — Phobians - #MTNFACupChampions???????? (@HeartsOfOakGH) July 25, 2022

Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:







