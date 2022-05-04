How I met my first love at age 14 - Asamoah Gyan narrates in his book

Asamoah Gyan is the all-time top scorer for Ghana with 51 goals

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has opened up on how he fell in love as a teenager during his basic school education at the Seven Great Princes Academy in Dansoman, Accra.



The all-time top scorer for the Black Stars revealed his fairy tale love affair at the age of 14 in his book titled LeGyanDary which launched on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Kempiski Hotel in Accra.



Describing the said lady in his book as "the light of my world", Asamoah Gyan stated that the urge of seeing her first love more often pushed him to be in school regularly.

"I continued my education at Seven Great Princes Academy and indeed, it was during my school days, that I met my first love. I was walking to my class. I hit my foot against a stone and almost tripped. When I stabilized I turned to look at the rock when our eyes met. You could say it was love at first sight. The curve of her brows, the glint in her eyes, the smile that drew on her face; I knew she was the one. We locked eyes for what seemed like an eternity till a friend of mine interfered.







I later looked for her and we established a rapport immediately. We started talking and after some time we grew very close. She was the light of my world and the excitement of seeing her every day was enough to ginger me get to school. Love was sweet and beautiful with her. We could smile at each other during morning assembly and sometimes I would blow her a kiss when no one was watching. I was fourteen and in love!



In fact, we were so in love and could not keep away from each other. After school, I’d walk her home, then she’d also walk me back to mine. We could go on like that till we grew tired of walking and sit down to chat into the night, without regard for the time. We were young and in love. One of those extended hours led to her Dad giving her a severe beating when she got home late. My heart missed a beat when I saw her with scars on her hands and her back.

In my anger, I decided to see her father, a man reputed to be very strict and brooked no-nonsense. It was not beyond him to cause damage to any man who got too comfortable with his daughter. And it certainly was not difficult to imagine what he could do to a smallish, 14-year-old boy who dared keep his daughter out at odd hours. My lady love pleaded with me not to see her father. Of course, I didn’t listen," part of the book read.



The LeGyanDary book was officially launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



