How IK Acheampong regime prevented Mohammed Polo from joining a US club in 1974

The legendary Mohammed Polo

Mohammed Polo makes Black Stars debut in 1972

Black Stars win 1978 African Cup of Nations



Mohammed Polo complains about how government ruined his career



Legendary Ghanaian footballer, Mohammed Polo has spoken about how he missed out on a life-changing opportunity to play football in the United States of America in 1974.



According to the dribbling magician, he was one of the few players who were shortlisted on the African continent to be signed into the US League when the Americans began to develop their game five decades ago.



However, young Mohammed Polo couldn't make the move as he revealed that the Republic of Ghana under the leadership of General Ignatius Kutu Acheampong allegedly prevented him from leaving.



Speaking about the missed opportunities in his career, Mohammed Polo told Saddick Adams on Accra-based Angel FM that the government of the day allegedly prevented his breakthrough transfer to the USA in 1974.

"I had a chance to travel to the USA in 1974 after being shortlisted among the best player on the continent but the government blocked the move from happening."



"It was not Hearts of Oak who blocked that transfer but the Military government of the day stopped me because I was a national asset and nobody dared to speak against the decision of the government."



He added he still harbors pain in his heart because that transfer would have changed the living conditions of him and his teammate Peter Lamptey.



"I was supposed to go with Peter Lamptey but the government blocked our dream. I'm still pained about what the government did to us because that transfer could have changed our destinies."



Mohammed Polo won the 1978 African Cup of Nations with Ghana, 6 Ghana Premier League, and 4 FA Cups with Accra Hearts of Oak before hanging his boots.



