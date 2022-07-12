How Jerry Akaminko missed out on Liverpool, Marseille due to horrific injury in 2014

Jerry Akaminko ruled out of 2014 World Cup

Former Black Stars defender, Jerry Akaminko has recounted how he lost an opportunity to play for either Liverpool or Olympique de Marseille in the French League.



According to the former Hearts of Lions defender, he was informed by his representatives before the 2014 FIFA World Cup that several clubs including Liverpool, Olympique de Marseille, and Fenerbahce.



He stated that Fenerbahce actually made a bid of €8 million but his club, Eskişehirspor delayed the deal because they knew his value will go up after the World Cup.



"I was told that Liverpool and Marseille were keeping tabs on me before the World Cup because they had sent support to watch my games on numerous occasions," he told Dan Kweku Yeboah in an interview.

"Andre Ayew also told me about the interests of Marseille and revealed that their President was a big fan and couldn't stop talking about me. Fenerbahce even made an offer of €8M but the club delayed the deal because they knew they would get more from my transfer after the World Cup," he added.



Jerry Akaminko was minutes away from making the final squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil but his dream was shattered following a late injury in Ghana's preparatory game against the Netherlands in Rotterdam.



The former Hearts of Lions defender landed awkwardly after an aerial ball challenge, injuring his ankle which cost him a place in the team.



Jerry Akaminko hasn't been part of the Black Stars team for any major tournament since his injury before the 2014 FIFA World Cup.







