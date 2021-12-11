How Kevin-Prince Boateng became a professional footballer

Former Ghana International, Kevin-Prince Boateng

Former Berlin stars such as Hertha's Kevin Boateng (34), Ashkan Dejagah (35), Chinedu Ede (34), Patrick Ebert (34) or Anis Ben-Hatira (33) will tell in the DAZN documentary “Underground of Berlin ”on her way into professional football.

Boateng on the influence that the game in the cage had on him: "That gave me 80 percent for the ambition."



The series also resolves a few misunderstandings - something of the assumption that many Berlin players of the Boateng generation came from the ghetto and always played football together in Wedding. Boateng: “Ashkan lived in Charlottenburg, Jerome (Boateng, Kevin's half-brother) came later, lived in Charlottenburg, Anis lived in Reinickendorf. I played in my corner. We rarely played together. "



Hertha's current manager Fredi Bobic (50) appreciatively: “That was a special generation. I also saw them late in my career. Got to know one or the other better. That was already a generation that is and was very exciting. "

Will Hertha have another golden year soon?



Bobic: “If you look at the youth results in our U19 and 17, you could clearly think that a golden generation is coming again. I can only say: there is still a long way to go. "



A path that Boateng successfully mastered. Bobic: “The fact that he is also the epitome of a player who had this street soccer mentality and who has made it really far in his career also gives many young people courage - also in the way he did it. How he got up, how he fell, how he got up again. He has this story in him. "