0
Menu
Sports

How Kofi Annan inspired Irish parents to name their footballer son after him

Kofi Annan And Kofi Balmer 456789 late UN secretary general, Kofi Annan and Crystal Palace new signing, Kofi Balmer

Fri, 12 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

English Premier League side, Crystal Palace's announcement tweet on August 11, 2022, about the signing of defender, Kofi Balmer blew up with wild reactions from football fans on Twitter.

Many people were baffled as to why a white man of no Ghanaian descent would be given the name Kofi.

While they kept digging and asking why Balmer had 'Kofi' attached to his name, 2020 People Journalism Prize for Africa winner, David Hundeyin came up with the answer.

According to Hundeyin, Balmer is an Irish with no Ghanaian trace. However, the name Kofi attached to Balmer is in honour of the late United Nations secretary general, Kofi Annan.

"Kid is from Northern Ireland, has no family links whatsoever to Ghana, but is named Kofi in honour of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

"Globalisation is a truly amazing thing to witness. What a time to be alive. The world is actually getting smaller," he tweeted by quoting the announcement tweet by Crystal Palace.

Kofi Balmer,21, has penned a year-deal with Palace from Northern Ireland Football League side Larne F.C.

"It's surreal. I feel amazing. It's every boy's dream to play football professionally, but to come to a club like Crystal Palace with all the top quality facilities – I couldn't have asked for anything better," Kofi said after completed the transfer as quoted by Crystal Palace website.

He will play alongside Ghanaian duo, Jordan Ayew and Jeffery Schlupp.



EE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Evans Nimako slams Martin Amidu
Nunoo-Mensah warns government over economic hardships
Randy Abbey slams Akufo-Addo, NPP
President Mills’ family applauds Asomdwee Park revamp
Tamale Technical University TESCON president arrested
Ofori-Atta should resign or be sacked - Kwadwo Mpiani
'Small boy' SP won’t find it easy if he attempts to destroy me - Customs Boss
'Small boy' SP won’t find it easy if he attempts to destroy me - Customs Boss
Akufo-Addo responds to critics of his government
Profile of implicated Council of State member Eunice Jacqueline Buah