How Kofi Kyereh met Otto Addo, Black Stars for the first time at 2006 World Cup

Former Black Stars player, Anthony Baffoe has told a story of how German-based Ghanaian player, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh met Ghana’s coach Otto Addo plus other Black Stars players for the first time during the 2006 World Cup in Germany.
Anthony Baffoe revealed that the Black Stars attended a musical concert in Germany when the team arrived for their maiden World Cup tournament in Germany. He went on to say, the Black Stars were invited onto the stage to present themselves to the thousands who had come for the concert.
The former the deputy General Secretary of CAF noted that it was during that time that the current Black Stars coach, Otto Addo spotted young Daniel Kofi-Kyereh gazing in dismay at the Black Stars players and invited him to join the squad on the podium.
Anthony Baffoe who told the story on Asempa FM said, “Kofi Kyereh’s history is a very special one. In 2006 during the World Cup, you all remember we were in Wolfsburg. There was an African festival and I presented the team to the thousands of people who came to attend the African music festival.”
“There was a little boy who was I think 7 or 8 years old and he was looking at all the Black Stars players. Otto Addo grabbed him and said come on the stage and that boy is Kofi-Kyereh. So Kofi-Kyereh always had it deep down in his heart to play for Ghana,” Anthony Baffoe stated.
Fifteen years down the line, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh now plays for Ghana’s Black Stars and is being coached by Otto Addo. The player made his dream debut for Ghana’s Black Stars under coach CK Akonnor in 2021 against Ethiopia.
The attacking midfielder also played his maiden international tournament with the Black Stars at the AFCON 2021 and also contributed to Ghana’s 2022 World Cup qualification.
