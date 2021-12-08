How Kotoko goalkeeper slapped King Faisal attacker after 3-2 defeat

King Faisal defeated Kotoko 3-2

Mawuli Wayo narrates how he was slapped by Razak Abalora after King Faisal 3-2 win over Kotoko

Mawuli Wayo assisted King Faisal's three goals against Asante Kotoko



King Faisal beat Kotoko to go joint on the GPL table



Mawuli Wayo said Razak Abalora slapped him after Kumasi derby



King Faisal forward, Mawuli Wayo has narrated how he was allegedly slapped by Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Razak Abalora after King Faisal’s win in the Kumasi derby.



Mawuli Wayo, assisted all three goals scored by striker Zubairu Ibrahim as King Faisal claimed a 3-2 victory.



However, the player said Asante Kotoko players claimed that his gesture after King Faisal’s third goal was disrespectful hence their decision to attack him in the tunnel after the match.

“I was leaving the dressing room after the match when I got accosted by nine Kotoko players. They asked why I insulted them and I replied that I have insulted no one. “



“I was talking to him when their goalkeeper slapped me. I asked what I have done but he said nothing. Chaos erupted which drew the attention of the police and soldiers to intervene.”



Background about the game



King Faisal won the Kumasi derby on matchday after beating Asante Kotoko 3-2 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Striker Zubairu Ibrahim scored a hattrick on the day as Mfegue's brace was not enough to get a point for the Porcupine Warriors.



King Faisal are now joint with Asante Kotoko on the Ghana Premier League table with thirteen points each.