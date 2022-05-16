How Kotoko legend Opoku Nti fell in love with Franck Etouga and George Mfegue

Opoku Nti commends the agent who brought Etouga and Mbella to Asante Kotoko

Franck Etouga earns call-up to Cameroonian national team



Opoku Nti commends duo Franck Etouga and George Mfegue



Asante Kotoko legend, Opoku Nti, has revealed his admiration for Cameroonian duo, Franck Etouga Mbella, and George Mfegue.



The two Indomitable Lions joined the Porcupine Warriors ahead of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League and they have taken the league by storm as Franck Etouga is currently leading the top scorer's race with 19 goals.



Etouga's countryman, George Mfegue, despite assisting about half of his goals has also scored six goals, and according to Opoku Nti, he knew the duo will help Asante Kotoko the first time he watched them play.



"The first time I watched them, I said these two players have something to give to Asante Kotoko and I added that the person who brought them has been very helpful to the club. I don't know the person who the initiative to bring them but these players are doing well," Opoku Nti told Joseph Adamafio on GhanaWeb's Sports Check show.

He added that quality strikers are now scarce in the football market so getting a player like Etouga to fit in your team within the shortest possible time is a feet worth celebrating.







"The number one area that football lacks currently are strikers who score one goal from two chances so the one who brought them has done extremely well because they have been great since they came."



The performance of Franck Etouga Mbella in the Ghana Premier League has earned him a call-up to the Cameroonian national team ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Watch the latest edition of Sports Debate below



