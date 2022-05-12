How Kotoko legend Opoku Nti got the the nickname 'Lord Zico'

Opoku Nti urges Nana Yaw Amponsah to build stadium for Kotoko

Asante Kotoko legend, Samuel Opoku Nti has revealed the secret behind his nickname Lord Zico.



Lord Zico became a household name in Ghana in the late 1980s due to the power and skills he wheels when he has the ball.



Detailing how he got the name on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check show, Opoku Nti recalled that veteran sports journalist Kwabena Yeboah gave him that nickname.

According to him, being nicknamed after a famous player was very popular during his era and for that matter, he was given the nickname of the Brazilian star Zico.



When asked how he got that name he said, “This one you have to ask Kwabena Yeboah, he was the one who gave me that name. During that time as it is now, people would name their selves Messi, Ronaldo and all, Zico of Brazil was the one on top.”



Opoku Nti who was part of Ghana’s squad that won the country’s last AFCON in 1982 explained that the nickname Lord Zico inspired him to achieve success.



“Kwabena Yeboah chose that name for me, so I really appreciate him for giving me that name because it really motivated me more if I wanted to be in Zico’s shoes,” he said.



Opoku Nti scored the winner for Kotoko to win the CAF Champions League in 1983.

