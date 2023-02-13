How Kotoko management member masterminded Stonebwoy’s appearance at 2023 Grammys

Stonebwoy and Dentaa

Asante Kotoko’s Diaspora and International relations manager, Akosua Dentaa Amoateng MBE has detailed how she made it possible for BET Award winner, Stonebwoy to attend the 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony in the United States.

Dentaa did not only make it possible for only Stonebwoy, but she also paved way for the likes of rapper Edem and reigning Artiste of the Year, Kidi to attend the biggest awards night in the music industry.



The 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony was attended by a host of global personalities whose songs have crossed borders and shook the corners of the world.



The Asante Kotoko Diaspora and International relations manager also assembled African musicians nominated for the Grammys under one roof when she organized the African Nominees Brunch in Los Angeles.



Speaking on how she was able to pull strings for Ghanaian artistes to attend the Grammys, Dentaa said it all started with just a proposal to the CEO of the Grammys.



“I was like Harvey can I get an invite for some of these African artistes to come to the Grammys because there are not many Ghanaians that get the opportunity to go so if I am going to go I want to go with my African brothers and sisters,” the Kotoko management committee member said on Joy FM.

According to her, the plan was to invite three big artistes in the music industry but Stonebwoy Sarkodie and King Promise were unable to make it hence the decision to settle on Edem and KiDi who were already in the USA.



“Stonebwoy was in the US, KiDI was already planning to go the US and Edem was also in the US. We extended an invite to Sarkodie and King Promise but they were not able to make it,” she said.







Adding, “I wanted to make sure we had good representation. The guys took the opportunity to network and even at our event we had EMPIRE, SONY and so many record labels at our event that people could leverage on. Harvey wants this to be organized each year.”



Watch the latest episode of Sports Check on GhanaWeb TV

















JNA/KPE