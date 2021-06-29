How Kotoko official who promised to have 6 rounds of sex reacted to Super Clash loss

• Evelyn Nsiah Asare was confident Kotoko were going to beat Hearts of Oak on Sunday

From John Dumelo promising to sweep the stadium if Hearts lost the Super Clash, to Serwah Amihere waging her social media account on Kotoko defeat, the match between Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante was without ambitious and perhaps ridiculous promises.



One of such promises was made by Evelyn Nsiah Asare who had vowed to give her husband six rounds of sex if her beloved Asante Kotoko won.



But as it turned out, it ended in tears for the Kotoko board member and in fact all members of the Fabolous family.

A 66th-minute goal by Afriyie Barnieh gave Hearts of Oak maximum points and ensured that Kotoko’s quest for a league title is almost left in the dust.



Unfortunately for Evelyn Nsiah Asare, she was in the stands on Sunday and her mood after the goal was scored, to when the final whistle was blown for the end of the game, was captured on video.



The video makes for a heartbreaking view as she did not only lose out on celebrating a victory for her Kotoko but also missed out on a six-round bout of sex which for all intents and purposes, would have been a pleasurable experience.



She, like almost every Kotoko fan, was hurt by the defeat but their sorrow is the joy of Hearts fans who enjoyed a double victory of their side bagging three points against their bitterest rivals and take a huge step towards winning their first major trophy in over ten years.



Quite interestingly, Evelyn shared the video herself with the caption “So who did this to me.? No worries we will be back stronger. Still Fabulous..."

