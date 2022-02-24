How Kotoko played with two different jerseys to avoid embarrassing defeat to Hearts of Oak

Juju, a constant practise in Asante Kotoko-Hearts of Oak clash

There are a lot of tales about activities of voodooism in Ghana football and certain weird things done by footballers or clubs in matches.



Any follower of Ghana is not oblivious to the constant reports of juju, particularly in Hearts versus Kotoko matches.



There have been several bizarre incidents with regards to the fixture including the use of 10 players each by both teams to avoid defeat.

In 1984, a juju-man-influenced Kotoko to do the unthinkable in a league fixture against Hearts of Oak in Accra.



Kotoko in the game conceded two quick goals. Ofei Ansah gave the Phobians the lead-in in the 3rd minute with George Lamptey increasing the score on the 5th minute.



The Porcupines ended the first half trailing by two goals. Kotoko showed up for the second half in a white jersey different from the traditional red they started the game with.



History has it that a juju man told them to change from Red to white in other to not concede more goals and also aide them to stage a comeback.



Although Hearts could not score in the half, neither were Kotoko.

Credit: Bright Yeboah Taylor, a journalist for Angel Broadcasting Network and Ghana football historian



