How Kotoko's Champions League opponent Kadiogo won Burkina League with a controversial goal

Asante Kotoko's opponent for the CAF Champions League preliminary round, R.C. Kadiogo won the Burkinabe Premier league last season.

Kadiogo won the title on the final matchday of the season following their victory over RC Bobo Dioulasso to go one point above second place, Majestic.



The Champions triumph came after a late controversial match-winner inside 90 minutes.



Goalkeeper, Babayoure A Sawadogo gave Kaidiogo the lead in the second half from a direct freekick but the away side pulled parity through Isse Blak Ouattara's wonderful strike.



With 15 seconds to full time and a draw handing Majestic the League title, RC Bobo goalkeeper, Moustapha Diarra gifted Kadiogo the match-winner from a failed freekick inside his area.



Many alleged that Diarra's failed kick that found Souwene Sanoude, who was just in front of the box was deliberate.

In the Champions League, Kotoko will visit Kadiogo for the first leg on September 09/11 before hosting the West African side in Kumasi on September 16/18 2022.



