How Kurt Okraku jabbed CK Akonnor at Milovan Rajevac’s unveiling in 2021

Black Stars exist 2021 AFCON after a disappointing outing

Comoros beats Ghana 3-2 in 2021 AFCON



FIFA ranks Comoros 132nd in the world



Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association might be having a rethink of some statements he made during the unveiling of Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac following Black Stars’ elimination from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The Ghana Football Association a month after parting ways with former Black Stars captain, Charles Akonnor as head coach re-appointed Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac as the leader of the playing body.



Milovan Rajevac was tasked to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and qualify the Black Stars to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



At the unveiling ceremony of Milovan Rajevac, the president of the FA passed certain statements which have been deemed to be jabbs at CK Akonnor.

The GFA President urged Ghanaians to expect good things from Coach Milovan Rajevac because the Serbian’s technical team will lead Ghana to the ‘promised land’.



In a speech at the unveiling ceremony of the Serbian, the GFA boss said, “Milovan did a lot for the nation, in his duties we were having Richard Kingston, Sulley Muntari, Asamoah Gyan Kelvin Prince Boateng but there was no misunderstanding in our dressing room. We have to think positive about the Black Stars and put all the negatives aside.”



“Milo has the full respect of the players and will control the dressing room. This is not ‘matry-makwe’ (try and see),” he said.



However, the opposite happened at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations as the Black Stars have been kicked out of the competition following a 3-2 defeat to Comoros in the final Group C game.



Now Ghanaians are demanding answers from the Ghana Football Association as the man they described as ‘the best of the best’ couldn’t do the job at the 33rd edition of the Cup of Nations.



