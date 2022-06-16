How Kwaku Manu convinced a Dutch-born player to play for Ghana

Beitar Jerusalem, Edwin Gyasi

Dutch-born Ghanaian, Edwin Gyasi, has revealed that Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu played a vital role in his call-up to the Black Stars back in 2017.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM, Gyasi narrated that Kwaku Manu proposed the idea of playing for Ghana to him, but he was unsure of getting into the team.



Gyasi continued that, Manu was close to the then Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah, hence, the actor made the recommendation which yielded positive results.

He said Kwesi Appiah attended his match in Norway, in which he scored a brace.



"To be honest, actor Kwaku Manu, who is a close friend came up with the idea by asking, 'don't you want to play for the Black Stars?' And I was like ' Yes, I would love it but I don't know'."



"He was also close to Kwesi Appiah, so Kwesi Appiah called me and came to watch my match. I scored two goals and that's how I got my call-up," he added.



The 30-year-old since his debut in 2017 has played 5 matches for the Black Stars scoring 1 goal. His goal came in a one-all draw against Egypt in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Currently, Edwin Gyasi plies his trade with Beitar Jerusalem F.C in the Israeli league.