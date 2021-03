How LGBTQ Ghana raise $38,000 GoFundMe for new office space afta police raid

LGBTQ+ Rights group for Ghana mobilize $38,079 as part of monies dem dey try set up new 'safe space' and office for dema community center.

Some one thousand pipo from across de world send donations to de GoFundMe account wey dey group open to raise funds after police raid dema office space for Accra around February 24.



Di gay community dey target to raise raise $100,000 from GoFundMe.



News about de new office space wey de LGBTQ+ community set up Accra bore most Ghanaians who call for authorities to shut dem down.



After de shut down, dey hope say dem go build dema own Community Center plus $100,000 USD target wey dem set.

De group say dem wan secure proper facility wey get solid tech security installation, library, activism space den health space.



Ghanaian leader Nana Akufo-Addo after public pressure talk Ghanaians say dem no go legalize gay and lesbian rights under en govment.



De debate about gay rights for Ghana dey split heads sake despite say more people dey opposed to homosexual relationship, some Ghanaians feel say people get right to exercise dema sexuality.