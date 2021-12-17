How Laryea Kingston’s mother threatened to go naked over transfer

Former Black Stars player, Laryea Kingston

Laryea Kingston opens up on struggles in Libya

Charles Taylor laments poor condition of service for local players



Laryea Kingston named coach of U-18 coach of Right to Dream Academy



Former Hearts of Oak forward, Charles Taylor has disclosed the circumstance under which Laryea Kingston left the club to move abroad.



Charles Taylor recounted on Angel TV that Hearts of Oak were reluctant to allow their prized asset leave after receiving offers from Israeli side, Maccabi Ahi Nazareth.



Hearts’ resolve to keep the player was broken after the Laryea Kingston’s mother threatened to go naked.



The woman who was privy to Laryea’s salary demanded of Hearts of Oak to let her son leave the club for the Israeli side.

"When Laryea Kingston got an offer to move abroad, Hearts of Oak were reluctant to sell him, his mother came to the secretariat to warn the management. She even threatened to go naked, because she knew how much he was making at the club," Charles Taylor on Angel TV.



Laryea Kingston got his dream to move abroad but was released by the club less than a year later.



He joined another Israeli club, Hapoel Tel Aviv, where he enjoyed relative success and spent two years.



Laryea Kingston was famed for his incisive crosses and showboating during matches.



The former Hearts of Oak star made 41 appearances for the Black Stars and scored six goals.



He is fondly remembered for performance in the 2008 AFCON match against Nigeria.