How Mahama Ayariga motivated Asamoah Gyan to score crucial goal for Ghana at 2015 AFCON

Former Sports Minister, Mahama Ayariga has disclosed how he motivated the Black Stars to qualify out of the group stages at the 2015 AFCON and progress to the finals of the tournament.



Recalling incidents that led to Ghana making to the final of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, Mahama Ayariga revealed that Asamoah Gyan played a key role in Ghana’s success at the tournament.



Ghana had lost their first match to Senegal and needed to win their last two games against Algeria and South Africa.

Aware the backlash that could erupt should Ghana exit the tournament, the then Sports Minister took matters into his hand and held talks with the leadership of the playing body to emphasize the need for them to win the match against Algeria.



“If we lose our second game we are coming home. So I went to Asamoah Gyan and told him that everybody knows how capable Algeria is, if you lose this one we are going home,” the former Sports Minister stated on GhOne Tv.



He recalled that Asamoah Gyan said, “Minister don’t worry I will do anything for us to win, read my lips. Don’t worry go and sleep.”



Asamoah Gyan scored the only goal in the game against Algeria on the 92nd minute after connecting to a long pass from Mubarak Wakaso.



“The way he struggled with that ball to score, I was thrilled, in fact people showed me pictures hugging Nyantakyi and it was all over,” the Bawku Central MP stated.

He added, “When I went to the changing room, Asamoah Gyan said didn’t I say I will do anything for us to win this match and I said you have really proven to me that you will die for Ghana.”



The Parliamentarian explained that there is nothing wrong with making promises to the team because it rather motivates them to win games.



He said, “What I realized is that, there is nothing wrong with getting personal with the Black Stars and doing whatever it takes to motivate them.”



Ghana went on to the 2015 AFCON final where they lost to Ivory Coast on penalties.



The Black Stars are currently facing a similar situation after of getting knocked out after losing their first game to Morocco at the 2021 AFCON.