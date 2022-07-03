0
Sports

How Michael Essien helped Mikel Obi settle at Chelsea

Mikel And Essien 45678 John Obi Mikel and Michael Essien

Former Nigeria captain, John Obi Mikel has heaped praise on ex-Ghana talisman Michael Essien, reiterating that he was the one that helped him to settle when he joined Chelsea.

Speaking to Goal in an interview, the former Blues midfielder said Michael Essien really helped him to gain confidence when he joined the club.

“When I first came to Chelsea, I was surprised I was sharing a dressing room with all these players I had watched on television back in Africa.

“I was sitting next to Lassana Diarra. I’d be there thinking, ‘Oh my God, it’s Didier Drogba. It’s Frank Lampard. It’s John Terry’.

“Michael Essien really helped me settle in. Michael always told me I was a good player and just reminded me to ‘bring the ball down, control and pass,” John Obi Mikel said.

The former Champions League winner with Chelsea continued, “If you need to dribble, dribble. If you don’t need to, just pass. You are strong. You are fast, too. If you can, just push the ball past and run, run, run because they cannot catch you.

“He was the guy who really helped me and made me have a lot of confidence.”

John Obi Mikel and Michael Essien spent years at Chelsea and helped the club to win a number of trophies.

Source: footballghana.com
