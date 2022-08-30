How Milovan Rajevac prevented Asamoah Gyan's 2010 AFCON ‘prophecy’ from coming to pass

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has revealed that his ‘prophecy’ to score in the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations final against Egypt in Angola was prevented by coach Milovan Rajevac.

While many coaches introduce attackers when their teams are losing cup finals, former Black Stars coach Milovan Rejavac chose to bring on a defender when Ghana needed a goal.



Two minutes after Ghana conceded in the 2010 AFCON final through Gedo's 85-minute goal, Asamoah Gyan was substituted for defender Eric Addo when Mathew Amoah and Aminu Dramani were sitting on the bench.



Reflecting on the incident after 12 years, Asamoah Gyan said that he still wonders why the coach decided to take him off for a defender when Ghana needed to score and he was sure he was the one going to get the goal.



"I told Agyeman-Badu and Anthony Annan that I will score in the AFCON final so when Egypt scored, they were all looking up to me to get the goal. Unfortunately, there was a substitution and when I turned I was the one being taken off for defender Eric Addo to come in."



"I was surprised and ask myself why the coach will take me out for a defender when we desperately needed a goal. Strangely Eric Addo got a chance after he was introduced but he couldn't score and Egypt won the game," Asamoah Gyan said on the Dentaa Show.



Mohamed Gedo's 85th-minute strike was enough as the Pharaohs of Egypt beat the Black Stars in the 2010 final to win their 7th AFCON trophy.





