How Morocco leapfrogged Ghana, Nigeria to become a powerhouse in women's football

Moroccan Women's National Team against Ghana

The Moroccan Women's National team have been the talk of town after beating Nigeria to qualify for the finals of the ongoing 2022 African Women's Championship.

They are now a step away from becoming the queens of Africa football for the first in history and extraordinarily doing it on home soil.



By making the last four, the North African country automatically qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in New Zealand. They secured what is their first-ever qualification.



The Moroccan Women's national team was formed in 1998 to take part in the inaugural edition of the AWCON.



Despite their long existence, the 2022 edition is their third appearance and they have pulled a surprise.



In Africa Women's football, the Lionesses of Atlas are not a big name. The likes of Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Cameroon, and Equatorial Guinea are the names to be mentioned in terms of powerhouses in African Football.

Nigeria have won the AWCON 11 times, the most of any country; Equatorial Guinea have won it twice; Ghana have finished as runners-up three times and four times as third place; South Africa have finished as runners-up five times and twice as third place; and Cameroon have finished as runners-up four times and three times as third place.



All four five nations have been regular representatives for Africa on the World stage.



Morocco certainly have no records to show and therefore have no place in the top ranks.



However, the narrative has changed after the Royal Moroccan Football Federation(RMFF) made women's development a priority and laid down a four-year plan to make the Women's national team a competitive force.



After hosting a women's football summit in Marrakech in 2019, the RMFF set 2021 to 2024 to grow their Women's football.

The development focused on sporting development, financial investment and technical growth which channels from the Women's Leagues, regional and national teams' and grassroots development.



Sporting development



The RMFF established a national championship for players under 17 years of age, and regional championships for the youngest groups to complement the Professional Women's league and first and second divisions.



Financial investment



Donate an annual fund of 120 million Moroccan Dirham($11.6 million) for 1st as financial support to the 12 national division clubs, 80 million Moroccan Dirham($7.8 million) for 2nd national division clubs and 10 million Moroccan Dirham($969,000) to the regional bodies.

Technical growth



The plan for technical growth is to raise the number of girls and women playing football in the country.



The target is set around 90 thousand by 2024, and form 1000 technical frameworks for the women's football clubs.



After just a year into the plan, they have already broken the jinx of AWCON final and World Cup qualification.



In general, Moroccan football had a good year in 2022, with RS Berkane winning the CAF Confederations Cup and Wydad Casablanca winning the Champions League. The men's national team qualified for the FIFA World Cup in 2022, the women's national team qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023, and the national U-17 Women's team qualified for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

EE/KPE