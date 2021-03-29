How Naija Super Eagles 'cage' Squirrels of Benin for Afcon 2022 qualifiers

Paul Onuacha get praise from im team mates for Porto Novo stadium

Nigeria Super Eagles don beat di Squirrels of Benin Republic to qualify for nations cup.

Super Eagles Paul Onuacha last minute goal against Squirrels redeem Nigeria Afcon qualifiers live scores



Di match wey dem play today for Stade Charles de Gaulle in Porto Novo, Benin Republic end 1-0.



Na di 93rd minute goal of di man for 19 jersey wey come in as substitute na im change di game wey Benin national football team bin drag goalless for more than 90 minutes.



Nigeria bin just need one point to book dia place for next year cup of Nations wey Cameroon dey host.

Wit dis win Super Eagles dey extend di lead ontop group L wit 11 points followed by Benin wey get seven points.



Di team dey expected to return to Cotonou afta di game and travel back to Lagos on Sunday morning.