How Nigeria gunmen kidnap ‘over 100’ students for Niger state

Nigeria don dey suffer mass kidnapping especially for parts of di north

Nigeria gunmen don kidnap over 100 students from one Islamic School for Niger State northwest Nigeria, di school Headmaster of confirm to BBC on Monday.

Salihu Tanko Islamic School wey dey Tegina townsuffer attack on Sunday wen di gunmen enter di school.



Di headmaster tok say na about 200 students dey inside di school when di gunmen on top bikes show face for evening time.



But many students escape through windows before dem gather di rest, di school official add.



"Na 200 students dey di school and many escape through windows before di gunmen wey come on top bikes holding guns gather di remaining."



"So at first dem kidnap over a 100 students but before dem start waka, dem come decide to free the youngest students, those between 4 to 12 years come get freedom by dat decision."



Di head teacher say before dem enter di school dem bin dey hear shootings all over Tegina town but dem no think say na something wey go reach dia side na why dem remain inside di school.

Niger state goment say dem go try dia best to rescue di kidnapped students and add say one of di two pipo wey di gunmen shoot when dem enter town don die.



Dis na second time wey gunmen go kidnap plenti students from school for di state after wetin happun for February when dem enter science secondary school Kagara pack many students go.



Na for same Niger state gunmen bin kidnap over 40 passengers wey dey travel from Kontagora to Minna in January before dem later release dem.



No be today kidnapping and oda insecurity challenges start to worry states for northern Nigeria.



