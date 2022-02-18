How Nigeria plans to use pain of AFCON exit to qualify for 2022 World Cup

Sunday Dare

Nigerian Sports Minister, Sunday Dare has urged the Super Green Eagles to visit the pain of their African Cup of Nations exit at the hands of Tunisia on Ghana.

The two giants in African football will square up in March for a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in a two legged clash.



Nigeria appeared the most in form team at the African Cup of Nations but unfortunately they were just champions of the group stages where they won all three matches but the trophy is not given at that stage as they crashed out against Tunisia who qualified to the round of 16 as one of the best third place teams with just three points.



Ghana on the other hand exited the tournament after finishing bottom of their group that comprised Comoros, Gabon and Morocco.



“I know you are still unhappy about the loss to Tunisia, but I want you to visit the anger of the defeat by Tunisia on Ghana. We all know about the history of the rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana in football, and this is one fixture that we must not lose,” the minister said.

“We know that dogged spirit is there in you, and we also want you to see yourself as one big family. We have confidence in you that you can do it and will give you all the support.



“Coaches Eguavoen and Amuneke have smooth access to the NFF President, and he will always be ready to provide what you need. As for the pitch of the MKO Abiola National Stadium, we have experts working there all the time, and I assure you it will be in perfect condition for the match.”



Ghana will host Nigeria on the 24th March this year before playing the return leg in Nigeria on the 27th March, 2022.