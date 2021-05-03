How Nigerian gunmen kill commissioner for Kogi, policer officer for Ebonyi

Ccommissioner of Pension Board for Kogi state, Adebayo Solomon.

Gunmen don kill di commissioner of Pension Board for Kogi state, Adebayo Solomon.

We gather say dem kill di commissioner on Saturday while dem also kidnap di Chairman, Yagba East local goment area of di state, Pius Kolawole.



Report say Oga Adebayo dey travel from Ilorin di Kwara state capital to Kabba, Kogi state wen di unknown gunmen shoot at im vehicle for Eruku village wey no dey too far from Egbe, wey be di border town between di two states.



Dem don deposit im body for ECWA Hospital wey dey Egbe.



According to wetin di Police boss for Kogi state Ayuba Ede tell Channels TV, di command don begin serious investigate into di mata.



Dem still never find di council chairman wey dem kidnap.

Cases of kidnapping and robberies don dey serious for Kogi state recently.



Gunmen attack police station for Ebonyi, kill one officer



Meanwhile for Ebonyi state, report say unknown gunmen don kill one police officer afta dem attack Abaomege Police Station in Onicha Local Govment Area of di state.



Wetin we hear be say di jaduga pipo attack di station on Saturday night and begin dey shoot and injure one oda officer.



Di state commissioner for Internal Security, Border Peace and Conflict Resolution, Stanley Emegha na im confam di tori to Channels TV on Sunday.

E say one officer bin die for di attack while anoda officer sustain injuries. E tok further say di gunmen bin come serious arms.



BBC Pidgin bin try to tok to DSP Loveth Odahwey wey be di toktok pesin for di state police command but she no pick her call.



