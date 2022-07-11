How Otto Addo is building his German team with Black Stars

Otto Addo has a number of German based Ghanaians in the Black Stars

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, appears to be building his own style of the German team with Ghana’s senior national team.



Since his appointment as a member of the Black Stars technical team during his days as an assistant coach under coach Milovan Rajevac, there has been an influx of German-based players in the Black Stars.



Even when he was working behind the scenes with coach Kwesi Appiah, he managed to get a few good German-based players to switch nationalities to Ghana.

Although there have been concerns about the number of European-based players in the Black Stars while the home-based players are not being given a chance, Otto Addo seems to be fully aware of his actions.



The Black Stars currently has as many as seven players based in Germany who have earned call-ups to the national team while some are yet to earn their invitations.



Again, Otto Addo who has lived in Germany for most of his life and continues to work with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund has his lens on Ghanaian players within his region.



With the 2022 FIFA World Cup weeks away, Otto Addo appears to have assembled the best crop of German-based players to compete with some of the best teams at the Mundial.



Here are the 7 Ghanaian players based in Germany:

1. Christopher Antwi Adjei is a left winger plays for VfL Bochum in Germany



2. Daniel Kofi Kyereh is an attacking midfielder with Freiburg.



3. Kwasi Okyere Wriedt is an attacker with Holstein Kiel in the Bundesliga 2



4. Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer recently joined Hamburg and plays as a forward



5. Patric Pfiffer is a center back with SV Darmstadt 98 in the German League. He has not made his debut yet.

6. Stephan Kofi Ambrosius is yet to make his debut but plays for Bundesliga side Hamburger SV



7. Braydon Manu plays as a forward for SV Darmstadt 98.



